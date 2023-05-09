With spring underway and summer quickly approaching, now is the time to give our outdoor space some love ahead of summer. The start of each season typically see some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver for the outdoors. Wayfair launched their Big Outdoor Sale, discounting everything you're looking for to update your outdoor space this spring and summer. From outdoor seating and dining sets to rugs and decor essentials, now is the time to score the best outdoor furniture savings up to 50% off.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through Wednesday, May 17, the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale have you covered so you can relax this spring and summer. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like outdoor dining sets and even a grill, Wayfair's sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order.

The sale also features thousands of deals on sleeper sofas, mattresses, home office desks, outdoor furniture and everything in between, narrowing down the best discounts can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best finds from the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale before the sale ends.

Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $173 $126 Shop Now

Gwen 46'' Console Table Wayfair Gwen 46'' Console Table A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more. $415 $150 Shop Now

