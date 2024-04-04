Home

The 12 Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget to Transform Your Patio This Spring

Best Adirondack chairs
By Danica Creahan
Published: 12:07 PM PDT, April 4, 2024

Adirondack Chairs are a great addition to your backyard and patio for outdoor comfort. Shop from Wayfair, Amazon, and more.

With spring officially here, it's only natural for you to start thinking about upgrading your patio and outdoor furniture. If you're looking for a trendy yet timeless piece of furniture that you can enjoy year-round (and not just for the spring and summer months by the pool), look no further than the Adirondack chair.  

An Adirondack chair is a slatted outdoor chair that typically features wide armrests, a tall, contoured back and a deep, inward-slanting seat. Adirondack chairs usually sit low to the ground and at a recline; the design makes them ideal for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon. But the best part about these chairs? Because they're typically made with weather-resistant materials and feature a slatted design, the Adirondack is an ideal outdoor chair all year. 

We rounded up the best Adirondack chairs, including some fun, modern takes on the classic design like adjustable Adirondack chairs, Adirondack loungers, rocking Adirondack chairs and more. Whether you're shopping for yourself, or perhaps looking for outdoor seating ahead of Memorial Day 2024, there's a style for every budget on this list. Keep reading to check out our favorites — some of which are even on sale right now.

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Spring 2024

Adams Real Comfort Outdoor Resin Stackable Adirondack Chair

Adams Real Comfort Outdoor Resin Stackable Adirondack Chair

An affordable yet durable Adirondack chair that doesn't compromise comfort.

Mainstays Wood Outdoor Modern Adirondack Chair

Mainstays Wood Outdoor Modern Adirondack Chair

This simple, yet elegant Adirondack chair from Walmart is a great budget-friendly option. Crafted with FSC-certified sustainable acacia wood and a protective paint finish, you can enjoy this chair year-round. Mainstays' outdoor, modern-styled chair comes in three colors.

Beachcrest Home Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair

Beachcrest Home Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair

Easily store these Adirondack chairs away because of their folding feature. They come in 13 different colors if you want to add a pop of color to your outdoor decor. 

$146 $119

Shop Now

Christopher Knight Hayle Reclining Wood Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)

Christopher Knight Hayle Reclining Wood Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)

Get a chair and lounger all in one with this self-storing Adirondack Chair set. 

$329 $269

Shop Now

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Enjoy cool mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. 

 

$220 $104

Shop Now

Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair

Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair

Featuring all the best aspects of a standard Adirondack chair, this folding Adirondack can be tucked away when not in use. It's made of high-impact, durable polystyrene. This chair comes in about 27 colors. 

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.

$249 $200

Shop Now

McCaysville Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2)

McCaysville Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2)

Looking for multiple Adirondack chairs? Wayfair has a deal on this pair of folding Adirondack chairs right now. These slatted chairs are crafted from weather-resistant acacia wood.

$310 $290

Shop Now

Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack Rocking Chair

Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack Rocking Chair

This hybrid piece is crafted from high-quality acacia wood, and combines the best elements of two classic front-porch pieces: the rocker and the Adirondack chair. 

KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair

KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair

Don't forget the little ones when you're planning fun on the patio. This child-sized Adirondack chair is recommended for kids ages 3 to 8. It's sold in two colors on Amazon: honey and white. 

$66 $49

Shop Now

Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.

$495 $301

Shop Now

Rockler Adirondack Chair Plans With Templates

Rockler Adirondack Chair Plans With Templates

Looking for a new Adirondack chair and a spring project? Build your very own Adirondack chair with the help of a template from Rockler. Step-by-step instructions for the entire building process are included, along with pre-cut, full-size templates.

