With spring officially here, it's only natural for you to start thinking about upgrading your patio and outdoor furniture. If you're looking for a trendy yet timeless piece of furniture that you can enjoy year-round (and not just for the spring and summer months by the pool), look no further than the Adirondack chair.

An Adirondack chair is a slatted outdoor chair that typically features wide armrests, a tall, contoured back and a deep, inward-slanting seat. Adirondack chairs usually sit low to the ground and at a recline; the design makes them ideal for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon. But the best part about these chairs? Because they're typically made with weather-resistant materials and feature a slatted design, the Adirondack is an ideal outdoor chair all year.

We rounded up the best Adirondack chairs, including some fun, modern takes on the classic design like adjustable Adirondack chairs, Adirondack loungers, rocking Adirondack chairs and more. Whether you're shopping for yourself, or perhaps looking for outdoor seating ahead of Memorial Day 2024, there's a style for every budget on this list. Keep reading to check out our favorites — some of which are even on sale right now.

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Spring 2024

Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair Amazon Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair Featuring all the best aspects of a standard Adirondack chair, this folding Adirondack can be tucked away when not in use. It's made of high-impact, durable polystyrene. This chair comes in about 27 colors. $160 Shop Now

KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair Amazon KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair Don't forget the little ones when you're planning fun on the patio. This child-sized Adirondack chair is recommended for kids ages 3 to 8. It's sold in two colors on Amazon: honey and white. $66 $49 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: