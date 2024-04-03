Elevate your patio this spring with Wayfair's best outdoor furniture deals happening now.
Spring is the best time to upgrade your outdoor space on a budget. As the temps begin to heat up, so do the patio furniture deals. Wayfair is always one of our favorite places to shop for home essentials, but right now the outdoor furniture prices are hotter than ever.
Right now, Wayfair is offering over 150,000 deals on patio furniture. From outdoor seating to rugs and patio umbrellas, you can save up to 70% on everything you need to update your outdoor space this spring.
If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to keep cool in the sun, Wayfair's outdoor furniture sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up this furniture fast to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony because these limited-time deals won't be around for long.
You no longer have to imagine sipping an iced coffee on a sunny spring morning while snuggled up in your favorite patio chair, because Wayfair can make it a reality. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals happening at Wayfair today.
Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals
Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.
Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.
Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group
Perfect for unwinding or entertaining during springtime, this set features a modular sofa paired with a square coffee table.
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Complete your outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top which powers the lights for up to 12 hours.
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Score 50% off a luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water-resistant and features trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Arlmont and Co. Donyan 120'' x 78'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
You don't have to struggle to set up string lights. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV ray during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.
