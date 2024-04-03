Spring is the best time to upgrade your outdoor space on a budget. As the temps begin to heat up, so do the patio furniture deals. Wayfair is always one of our favorite places to shop for home essentials, but right now the outdoor furniture prices are hotter than ever.

Right now, Wayfair is offering over 150,000 deals on patio furniture. From outdoor seating to rugs and patio umbrellas, you can save up to 70% on everything you need to update your outdoor space this spring.

Shop the Patio Furniture Sale

If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to keep cool in the sun, Wayfair's outdoor furniture sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up this furniture fast to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony because these limited-time deals won't be around for long.

You no longer have to imagine sipping an iced coffee on a sunny spring morning while snuggled up in your favorite patio chair, because Wayfair can make it a reality. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals happening at Wayfair today.

Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $207 Shop Now

