Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Target's Memorial Day Sale — Up to 60% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Target Outdoor Furniture
Target
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:46 PM PDT, May 14, 2024

Target is having a massive Memorial Day sale with deals on patio furniture and more home essentials starting right now.

Amazon and Walmart aren’t the only retailers hosting massive Memorial Day sales events this month. Savings are in full swing at Target, where you can revamp your entire home for less. The Target Memorial Day Sale is underway with thousands of items discounted — including patio furniture for up to 60% off — so you can get barbecue ready before the rush.

Shop the Target Memorial Day Home Sale

Target's most impressive home deals right now are on outdoor furniture. From Adirondack chairs and outdoor sectionals to patio dining sets, the retailer is marking down so many essentials for entertaining and relaxing this summer. Turning your yard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is add a new piece of patio furniture.

With many long days and barbecuing nights coming up, you don't want to miss Target's patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best outdoor furniture deals from Target's Memorial Day Sale to transform your outdoor space. 

Best Patio Furniture Deals from Target's Memorial Day Sale

Christopher Knight Home Hallandale Sarasota 7-Piece Cast Aluminum Dining Set

Christopher Knight Home Hallandale Sarasota 7-Piece Cast Aluminum Dining Set
Target

Christopher Knight Home Hallandale Sarasota 7-Piece Cast Aluminum Dining Set

Dining al fresco just got an upgrade with this gorgeous hammered bronze set. The sturdy metal should last for years. Just add some outdoor pillows for maximum dining comfort with friends and family.

$1064 $745

Shop Now

Costway 2-Person Outdoor Swing Glider Chair Bench Loveseat Cushioned Sofa

Costway 2-Person Outdoor Swing Glider Chair Bench Loveseat Cushioned Sofa
Target

Costway 2-Person Outdoor Swing Glider Chair Bench Loveseat Cushioned Sofa

Wow! What a great deal - 63% off this charming, comfy loveseat.

$470 $176

Shop Now

Threshold with Studio McGee Windsor Steel and Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair

Threshold with Studio McGee Windsor Steel and Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair
Target

Threshold with Studio McGee Windsor Steel and Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair

Found: the perfect rocking chair for sipping mint juleps. Reviews sing praises like "Sturdy frame, easy to assemble and it looks great on my porch."

$250 $175

Shop Now

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set
Target

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set

This bistro set is 60% off and comes with two rattan chairs as well as a glass-topped table that are all perfect for those with smaller outdoor spaces.

$410 $143

Shop Now

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair
Target

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair

Get 58% off this large wicker egg chair that is perfect for curling up. Whether you place it indoors or outdoors, the bohemian style will always make this oversized lounger an eye-catching addition to your home.

$730 $347

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair
Target

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

The classic style of this Adirondack chair perfectly complements and accents other furniture pieces on your patio. Fold it up into your trunk when you head to the beach, or store it away when you're not using it.

$120 $70

Shop Now

Christopher Knight Home Oana Acacia Wood Sectional Sofa Set

Christopher Knight Home Oana Acacia Wood Sectional Sofa Set
Target

Christopher Knight Home Oana Acacia Wood Sectional Sofa Set

This beautiful five-piece sofa set makes outdoor lounging as comfortable as your living room. 

$1231 $985

Shop Now

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions
Target

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions

These elegant wicker chairs are ideal for family gatherings on your patio or deck. The seat cushions are designed to resist the elements and stay beautiful through years of use.

$270 $116

Shop Now

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set
Target

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set

Masterfully crafted of sustainable acacia wood in a chic natural finish, this stylish set comes with green all-weather cushions.

$589 $295

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save $400 on Top-Rated Mattresses During Saatva’s Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save $400 on Top-Rated Mattresses During Saatva’s Memorial Day Sale

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

The Albany Park Memorial Day Furniture Sale Is on Now

Sales & Deals

The Albany Park Memorial Day Furniture Sale Is on Now

Save 25% on Blundstone's Best-Selling Boots During This Rare Sale

Style

Save 25% on Blundstone's Best-Selling Boots During This Rare Sale

Cycle into Summer With the Best Peloton Deals — Up to $395 Off

Sales & Deals

Cycle into Summer With the Best Peloton Deals — Up to $395 Off

The Best Tech and Appliance Deals at Best Buy Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Tech and Appliance Deals at Best Buy Ahead of Memorial Day

 

 

Tags:

Latest News