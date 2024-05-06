Memorial Day may not be until Monday, May 27, but Walmart is already bringing the summer heat with incredible savings on must-have items. Whether your kitchen, closet, bedding or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart's summer savings have you covered. This week's deals at Walmart will get you more than ready for all the sunny days ahead.

Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Keurig, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line and more. If you still need to finish up your Mother's Day shopping, Walmart's sale on Mother's Day gifts is brimming with thoughtful presents for every mom in your life.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.

10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,496 Shop Now

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Best Walmart Home Deals

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Walmart Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. $600 $189 Shop Now

Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $350 Shop Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $249 $159 Shop Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Save $70 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces. $350 $270 Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $99 Shop Now

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing Walmart GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. $68 $40 Shop Now

