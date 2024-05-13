Shop
Blundstone's Best-Selling Boots Are 25% Off Ahead of Memorial Day — Shop Styles for Men and Women

Blundstone Spring Sale 2024
Blundstone
By Erica Radol
Updated: 4:00 PM PDT, May 13, 2024

Blunnies mold to your feet, making these boots a bespoke experience for lucky owners. See what the hype is about.

Everyone needs a pair of Blunnies, the affectionate nickname for Blundstone boots. Now through May 31, you can score them at 25% off during the brand's huge Clearance Sale, making the purchase much sweeter. Blundstone sales are rare, so this is the perfect opportunity to save on your new favorite pair of Chelsea boots, leather boots, suede boots and more.

Whether living in the country or the city, Blundstone boots support your stride through muddy trails and urban paths alike. Despite being over 150 years old, the Australian brand is having a resurgence of interest due to its high-tech comfort and timeless styling — not to mention the shoes have also been spotted on everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal to Kate Middleton.

Why are Blundstones so popular? Not only are the lightweight boots loved for their pull-on, pull off ease, but they also offer universal styles that compliment any outfit. For men and women, the boots pair effortlessly with jeans, skirts or more dressy looks. The construction uses quality water-resistant materials, shock-absorption heels and proprietary technology for the most supportive footbeds. These boots are a win-win of year-round comfort and style.

The only potential drawback of Blundstone is the price tag, typically costing over $200 a pair. Ahead, shop the best Blundstone deals to get 25% off best-selling styles that will last for years. 

#2246 Men's Classic Chelsea Boots - Navy

Blundstone

Jake Gyllenhaal made these boots look shockingly good with a suit. This pair is made with water-resistant leather, a lightweight, heat-resistant outsole and a double-stitched upper for extra strength.

$230 $172

Shop Now

#1671 Women's Series Heeled Boots - Black

Blundstone

This feminine pair has a 2-inch Cuban heel, water-resistant leather and a cushioned midsole. Available in gorgeous colors like shiraz and pearl, the footbed has shock absorption for comfortable, secure strides. 

$230 $172

Shop Now

#2160 Women's Series Heeled Boots - Pearl

Blundstone

White boots for summer? Yes, please.

$230 $172

Shop Now

#2232 Women's Original Boots Vegan - Brown

Blundstone

Everything there is to love about Blundstone in a vegan version, which you would never know is vegan by looking at them. Also available in black, the lining is a breathable microfibre with antibacterial and antimicrobial features for complete dryness. There are also men's vegan styles.

$220 $165

Shop Now

#2218 Women's Originals Lace Up Boots - Gold Brush

Blundstone

The gold brush color of these classic lace-up boots is on sale. The side goring makes them extra smart to pull-on. A happy review says they "get a lot of compliments."

$235 $176

Shop Now

#2141 Men's Active Chelsea Boots

Blundstone

 A warmer-weather boot perfect for active lifestyles, this style pairs a leather upper with soft underfoot cushioning.

$230 $172

Shop Now

#2035 Men's Originals Low-Cut Shoe - Rustic Black

Blundstone

The #2035 is the perfect shoe for the busy on-your-feet-all-day wearer. This shoe has all of the comfort features of the boots with a lower profile. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

