Everyone needs a pair of Blunnies, the affectionate nickname for Blundstone boots. Now through May 31, you can score them at 25% off during the brand's huge Clearance Sale, making the purchase much sweeter. Blundstone sales are rare, so this is the perfect opportunity to save on your new favorite pair of Chelsea boots, leather boots, suede boots and more.

Shop the Blundstone Sale

Whether living in the country or the city, Blundstone boots support your stride through muddy trails and urban paths alike. Despite being over 150 years old, the Australian brand is having a resurgence of interest due to its high-tech comfort and timeless styling — not to mention the shoes have also been spotted on everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal to Kate Middleton.

Why are Blundstones so popular? Not only are the lightweight boots loved for their pull-on, pull off ease, but they also offer universal styles that compliment any outfit. For men and women, the boots pair effortlessly with jeans, skirts or more dressy looks. The construction uses quality water-resistant materials, shock-absorption heels and proprietary technology for the most supportive footbeds. These boots are a win-win of year-round comfort and style.

The only potential drawback of Blundstone is the price tag, typically costing over $200 a pair. Ahead, shop the best Blundstone deals to get 25% off best-selling styles that will last for years.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: