Save Up to $395 on Peloton Bikes With Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:53 PM PDT, May 13, 2024

Save up to $395 on top exercise bikes from Peloton with Amazon's early Memorial Day deals.

Memorial Day is just two weeks away and Amazon is celebrating early with some of the season's hottest deals. Whether you’re looking to crank your workouts up a notch, strengthen your muscles or just live a healthier lifestyle this summer, you can score a Peloton bike for a fraction of the price. Peloton bikes are perfect for staying active from the comfort of your own home and right now, they are on sale for up to $395 off.

Both the Original Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+ models are on sale at Amazon. For a limited time, you can save on two of the best exercise bikes on the market to achieve your fitness goals without breaking the bank.

Peloton Bike+

Amazon

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.

$2,495 $2,100

Original Peloton Bike

Amazon

Original Peloton Bike

Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. 

$1,445 $1,250

If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces.

For days that you don't want to cycle, the full spectrum of Peloton content can switch between cycling, strength training, boxing, yoga and meditation classes. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

