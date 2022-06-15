Shopping

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget to Transform Your Patio This Summer

By Danica Creahan‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Adirondack chairs
Wayfair

With summer officially right around the corner, it's only natural for you to start thinking about upgrading your patio. If you're looking for a trendy yet timeless piece of furniture that you can enjoy year-round (and not just for the next three months by the pool), look no further than the Adirondack chair.  

An Adirondack chair is a slatted outdoor chair that typically features wide armrests, a tall, contoured back and a deep, inward-slanting seat. Adirondack chairs usually sit low to the ground and at a recline; the design makes them ideal for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon. But the best part about these chairs? Because they're typically made with weather-resistant materials and feature a slatted design, the Adirondack is an ideal outdoor chair all year. 

We rounded up the best Adirondack chairs, including some fun, modern takes on the classic design like adjustable Adirondack chairs, Adirondack loungers, rocking Adirondack chairs and more. Whether you're shopping for yourself, or perhaps for Father's Day 2022, there's a style for every budget on this list. Keep reading to check out our favorites — some of which are even on sale right now.

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Summer 2022

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. 

 

$220$163
Mainstays Wood Outdoor Modern Adirondack Chair
Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair
Walmart
Mainstays Wood Outdoor Modern Adirondack Chair

This simple, yet elegant Adirondack chair from Walmart is a great budget-friendly option. Crafted with FSC-certified sustainable acacia wood and a protective paint finish, you can enjoy this chair year-round. Mainstays' outdoor, modern-styled chair comes in three colors.

$92$79
Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair
Serwall folding Adirondack chair
Amazon
Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair

Featuring all the best aspects of a standard Adirondack chair, this folding Adirondack can be tucked away when not in use. It's made of high-impact, durable polystyrene. This chair comes in more than 15 colors. Prices vary by color. 

$220 AND UP
Serwall Adjustable Adirondack Chair
Serwall adjustable Adirondack chair: $210
Amazon
Serwall Adjustable Adirondack Chair

Also from Serwall, this adjustable Adirondack features three reclining angles. The chair is available in five colors. Even better? Right now, you can get the chair at Amazon for $90 off its listed price. Expert assembly is available -- for an added fee.

$300$210
L.L. Bean Eucalyptus Adirondack Lounger
L.L. Bean eucalyptus Adirondack lounger
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Eucalyptus Adirondack Lounger

Stretch out in this Adirondack-style lounger, made with weather-resistant Brazilian eucalyptus. If you prefer to sit in a standard-size Adirondack chair, then simply slide and store the lounger's ottoman section inside the seat.

$449
McCaysville Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2)
McCaysville solid wood folding Adirondack chairs (set of 2
Wayfair
McCaysville Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2)

Looking for multiple Adirondack chairs? Wayfair has a deal on this pair of folding Adirondack chairs right now. These slatted chairs are crafted from weather-resistant acacia wood.

This pair comes in 10 colors, but you can score the best deal on the gray set.

$400$330
Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack Rocking Chair
Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack rocking chair
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack Rocking Chair

This hybrid piece is crafted from high-quality acacia wood, and combines the best elements of two classic front-porch pieces: the rocker and the Adirondack chair. 

$204
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.

$495$243
Neighbor Low Chair
Neighbor Low Chair
Neighbor
Neighbor Low Chair

The Low Chair is Neighbor's take on the classic Adirondack design. It's made with durable recycled plastic. Neighbor says the chair is fade-proof, waterproof and even maintenance-free. Want more? Here's more: The Low Chair comes with a 20-year all-weather warranty.

The Low Chair is available on its own for $600. Or, pair it with an ottoman for $800. It comes in three colors.

$600 AND UP
KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair
KidKraft wooden Adirondack chair
Amazon
KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair

Don't forget the little ones when you're planning summer fun on the patio. This child-sized Adirondack chair is recommended for kids ages 3 to 8. It's sold in two colors on Amazon: honey and white. At last look, the honey chair was cheaper -- and in stock! Assembly is available -- for a fee. 

$51 AND UP
Rockler Adirondack Chair Plans With Templates
Rockler Adirondack chair plans with templates
Amazon
Rockler Adirondack Chair Plans With Templates

Looking for a new Adirondack chair and a summer project? Build your very own Adirondack chair with the help of a template from Rockler. Step-by-step instructions for the entire building process are included, along with pre-cut, full-size templates.

$20
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.

$250$180

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Grill Deals: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues

Save Up to 70% at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale — But Hurry!

The 18 Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe

The Best Wine Clubs to Gift This Father's Day 2022

The Best Furniture Deals From West Elm’s 50% Off Sale

Amazon Father's Day Sale: Best Deals on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire Stick

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales You Can Still Shop Right Now

 