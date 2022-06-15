With summer officially right around the corner, it's only natural for you to start thinking about upgrading your patio. If you're looking for a trendy yet timeless piece of furniture that you can enjoy year-round (and not just for the next three months by the pool), look no further than the Adirondack chair.

An Adirondack chair is a slatted outdoor chair that typically features wide armrests, a tall, contoured back and a deep, inward-slanting seat. Adirondack chairs usually sit low to the ground and at a recline; the design makes them ideal for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon. But the best part about these chairs? Because they're typically made with weather-resistant materials and feature a slatted design, the Adirondack is an ideal outdoor chair all year.

We rounded up the best Adirondack chairs, including some fun, modern takes on the classic design like adjustable Adirondack chairs, Adirondack loungers, rocking Adirondack chairs and more. Whether you're shopping for yourself, or perhaps for Father's Day 2022, there's a style for every budget on this list. Keep reading to check out our favorites — some of which are even on sale right now.

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Summer 2022

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wayfair Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. $220 $163 Buy Now

Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair Amazon Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair Featuring all the best aspects of a standard Adirondack chair, this folding Adirondack can be tucked away when not in use. It's made of high-impact, durable polystyrene. This chair comes in more than 15 colors. Prices vary by color. $220 AND UP Buy Now

Serwall Adjustable Adirondack Chair Amazon Serwall Adjustable Adirondack Chair Also from Serwall, this adjustable Adirondack features three reclining angles. The chair is available in five colors. Even better? Right now, you can get the chair at Amazon for $90 off its listed price. Expert assembly is available -- for an added fee. $300 $210 Buy Now

Neighbor Low Chair Neighbor Neighbor Low Chair The Low Chair is Neighbor's take on the classic Adirondack design. It's made with durable recycled plastic. Neighbor says the chair is fade-proof, waterproof and even maintenance-free. Want more? Here's more: The Low Chair comes with a 20-year all-weather warranty. The Low Chair is available on its own for $600. Or, pair it with an ottoman for $800. It comes in three colors. $600 AND UP Buy Now

KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair Amazon KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair Don't forget the little ones when you're planning summer fun on the patio. This child-sized Adirondack chair is recommended for kids ages 3 to 8. It's sold in two colors on Amazon: honey and white. At last look, the honey chair was cheaper -- and in stock! Assembly is available -- for a fee. $51 AND UP Buy Now

