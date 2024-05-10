Shop
The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now: Deals at Wayfair, Ashley, Pottery Barn and More

Memorial Day Furniture Sales 2024
Apt2B
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:43 AM PDT, May 10, 2024

Memorial Day is already delivering markdowns on furniture upgrades for a home refresh for less.

Memorial Day ushers in the unofficial start of summer. Along with honoring our fallen soldiers and using the three-day holiday weekend to spend time with loved ones, Memorial Day also serves up some of the biggest sales events of the year, rivaling the savings of Labor Day, Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals.

One of the best ways to take advantage of Memorial Day savings is by finally replacing those big-ticket items begging for an upgrade, including indoor and outdoor furniture. While Memorial Day isn't until the end of the month, on Monday, May 27, some of our favorite furniture brands, like Wayfair, Apt2B, Pottery Barn and Target, are already dishing out deep discounts to celebrate.

Whether you need to spruce up your outdoor space for backyard barbecues on warm days or create a more inviting living room with plush armchairs for all your guests, there are major savings ahead of the holiday. As retailers are gearing up to release some of the lowest prices of the year thus far, we're keeping a running list of the greatest early Memorial Day furniture sales available across the web now.

From bedroom sets to kitchen barstools to an outdoor bistro set, we've scoured the internet for the best furniture steals and deals to shop now. Below, check out all the best Memorial Day furniture deals that are available to shop now.

Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2024

Apt2B

The Apt2B Memorial Day sale is offering up to 35% off furniture and decor sitewide. Plus, free delivery is included with your order to make the new additions to your home even more affordable. From best-selling sofas to bar carts and nightstands,  Apt2B makes beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last.

Pottery Barn

For the warmer days ahead, Pottery Barn's sale is taking up to 50% off outdoor furniture. Save big on new lounge chairs, patio umbrellas, dining tables and so much more.

Burrow

Find incredible savings for every corner of your home, inside and out, at the Burrow Memorial Day sale. Right now, you can save up to 60% off sitewide. From sofas to patio dining sets and bed frames, Burrow's furniture is contemporary and comfortable.

Nomad Sofa

Nomad Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,699 $1,359

Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table

Serif Coffee Table
Burrow

Serif Coffee Table

The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme.

$449 $359

Shop Now

Raymour & Flanigan

Currently, furniture retailer Raymour & Flanigan is hosting a 5-Star Savings Event with best-selling pieces up to $1,200 off. Dining room sets are up to 35% off, bedroom sets are up to 30% off and closeout furniture deals are up to 50% off.

AllModern

AllModern's Big Sale of the Year begins on Saturday, May 4 and runs until Monday, May 6 where customers can land deals with up to a whopping 70% off. This includes the brand's stylish and modern indoor and outdoor furniture selections. From the front door entryway all the way to the backyard, AllModern has massive markdowns on furniture for every corner of your home.

Pottery Barn

The Spring Clearance Sale at Pottery Barn offers markdowns of up to 60% off on best-selling furniture including sleek leather sofas, timeless ladderback dining room chairs, chic wooden nightstands and so much more. The sale also includes savings of up to 50% off on outdoor furniture, which will come in handy as the warmer weather has us spending more moments outside. 

Indio Concrete & Eucalyptus X-Base Outdoor Dining Table

Indio Concrete & Eucalyptus X-Base Outdoor Dining Table
Pottery Barn

Indio Concrete & Eucalyptus X-Base Outdoor Dining Table

This stunning table has a concrete top and a casual, weathered finish.

$1,799 $1,259

Shop Now

Indio Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge

Indio Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Pottery Barn

Indio Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge

Lay out on this kiln-dried wood chaise. Its cushion is sold separately. 

$999 $699

Shop Now

Ashley

The home and furniture store Ashley is already serving up hot buys and cool deals during its Memorial Day Furniture Sale Preview. Savings offered during this preview include discounts on plush mattresses, a driftwood-inspired bed frame, extra-cozy loveseats, living room sets and more.

Wayfair

Timed perfectly before Memorial Day, Wayfair's Way Day 2024 is chock full of deals on outdoor furniture, indoor furniture and decor, kitchen appliances and so much more. Kicking off Saturday, May 4 and running until May 6, shoppers will see up to 80% off across the site.

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.

$689 $287

Shop Now

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional

Add some comfortable elegance to your living room with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from six different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. 

$1,980 $1,470

Shop Now

Amazon

It's no surprise the online retailer Amazon is getting in on the Memorial Day sales action. Right now, it's already serving up Home and Furniture Memorial Day Deals. From mattresses to indoor/outdoor rugs to home office furniture, Amazon has a little bit of everything discounted ahead of the holiday.

Inzoy Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair

Inzoy Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair
Amazon

Inzoy Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair

With its natural wooden structure, this midcentury modern accent chair offers a sense of peace and relaxation.

$115 $65

With Coupon

Shop Now

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175 $125

Shop Now

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
Amazon

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks and poolsides. The lounge chair set also comes with armrests for comfort.

$280 $220

Shop Now

Castlery

Modern furniture retailer Castlery is hosting a Memorial Day Early Access Sale until May 12 with extra savings of up to $450 if you join the Castlery Club. An extended sofa with an ottoman, a low platform bed frame, an outdoor lounge set and a dining table set are just a few of the pieces you can save on now.

Macy's

While Macy's hasn't technically started any Memorial Day promotions, the website has a massive furniture clearance sale happening now with thousands of deals on popular picks. To sort through the over 70,000 pieces discounted, you can organize the selections by room and furniture type.

West Elm

For those who like, modern, high-end pieces in their home, check out West Elm's sale offering up to 60% in savings. The brand's aesthetically pleasing neutral pieces, like a durable woven fabric sofa or sloped leather bar stools — which are currently discounted — will look great in anyone's house.

Target

Target has all kinds of furniture deals ahead of Memorial Day, with some options over 60% off the original price. If your gaming room, bedroom, kitchen or anywhere else in the home needs a furniture refresh, Target can help elevate your space.

Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the prices ahead of Memorial Day during its Summer of Savings sales event. Along with all your indoor furniture needs, included in the markdowns are adorable patio bistro sets under $200, stylish firepits and resort-worthy lounge chairs to prepare your backyard for summer fun.

Beautiful Fluted Large Bookcase Entertainment Center

Beautiful Fluted Large Bookcase Entertainment Center
Walmart

Beautiful Fluted Large Bookcase Entertainment Center

We love this warm honey bookshelf because you can take out shelves to use it as a media center or keep them in to display your library. Plus, there's plenty of storage with the bottom cabinet.

$376 $248

Shop Now

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$180 $120

Shop Now

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $176

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

