Memorial Day ushers in the unofficial start of summer. Along with honoring our fallen soldiers and using the three-day holiday weekend to spend time with loved ones, Memorial Day also serves up some of the biggest sales events of the year, rivaling the savings of Labor Day, Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals.

One of the best ways to take advantage of Memorial Day savings is by finally replacing those big-ticket items begging for an upgrade, including indoor and outdoor furniture. While Memorial Day isn't until the end of the month, on Monday, May 27, some of our favorite furniture brands, like Wayfair, Apt2B, Pottery Barn and Target, are already dishing out deep discounts to celebrate.

Whether you need to spruce up your outdoor space for backyard barbecues on warm days or create a more inviting living room with plush armchairs for all your guests, there are major savings ahead of the holiday. As retailers are gearing up to release some of the lowest prices of the year thus far, we're keeping a running list of the greatest early Memorial Day furniture sales available across the web now.

From bedroom sets to kitchen barstools to an outdoor bistro set, we've scoured the internet for the best furniture steals and deals to shop now. Below, check out all the best Memorial Day furniture deals that are available to shop now.

Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2024

The Apt2B Memorial Day sale is offering up to 35% off furniture and decor sitewide. Plus, free delivery is included with your order to make the new additions to your home even more affordable. From best-selling sofas to bar carts and nightstands, Apt2B makes beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last.

For the warmer days ahead, Pottery Barn's sale is taking up to 50% off outdoor furniture. Save big on new lounge chairs, patio umbrellas, dining tables and so much more.

Find incredible savings for every corner of your home, inside and out, at the Burrow Memorial Day sale. Right now, you can save up to 60% off sitewide. From sofas to patio dining sets and bed frames, Burrow's furniture is contemporary and comfortable.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,699 $1,359 Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table Burrow Serif Coffee Table The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme. $449 $359 Shop Now

Currently, furniture retailer Raymour & Flanigan is hosting a 5-Star Savings Event with best-selling pieces up to $1,200 off. Dining room sets are up to 35% off, bedroom sets are up to 30% off and closeout furniture deals are up to 50% off.

AllModern's Big Sale of the Year begins on Saturday, May 4 and runs until Monday, May 6 where customers can land deals with up to a whopping 70% off. This includes the brand's stylish and modern indoor and outdoor furniture selections. From the front door entryway all the way to the backyard, AllModern has massive markdowns on furniture for every corner of your home.

The Spring Clearance Sale at Pottery Barn offers markdowns of up to 60% off on best-selling furniture including sleek leather sofas, timeless ladderback dining room chairs, chic wooden nightstands and so much more. The sale also includes savings of up to 50% off on outdoor furniture, which will come in handy as the warmer weather has us spending more moments outside.

The home and furniture store Ashley is already serving up hot buys and cool deals during its Memorial Day Furniture Sale Preview. Savings offered during this preview include discounts on plush mattresses, a driftwood-inspired bed frame, extra-cozy loveseats, living room sets and more.

Timed perfectly before Memorial Day, Wayfair's Way Day 2024 is chock full of deals on outdoor furniture, indoor furniture and decor, kitchen appliances and so much more. Kicking off Saturday, May 4 and running until May 6, shoppers will see up to 80% off across the site.

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Wayfair AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Add some comfortable elegance to your living room with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from six different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. $1,980 $1,470 Shop Now

It's no surprise the online retailer Amazon is getting in on the Memorial Day sales action. Right now, it's already serving up Home and Furniture Memorial Day Deals. From mattresses to indoor/outdoor rugs to home office furniture, Amazon has a little bit of everything discounted ahead of the holiday.

Modern furniture retailer Castlery is hosting a Memorial Day Early Access Sale until May 12 with extra savings of up to $450 if you join the Castlery Club. An extended sofa with an ottoman, a low platform bed frame, an outdoor lounge set and a dining table set are just a few of the pieces you can save on now.

While Macy's hasn't technically started any Memorial Day promotions, the website has a massive furniture clearance sale happening now with thousands of deals on popular picks. To sort through the over 70,000 pieces discounted, you can organize the selections by room and furniture type.

For those who like, modern, high-end pieces in their home, check out West Elm's sale offering up to 60% in savings. The brand's aesthetically pleasing neutral pieces, like a durable woven fabric sofa or sloped leather bar stools — which are currently discounted — will look great in anyone's house.

Target has all kinds of furniture deals ahead of Memorial Day, with some options over 60% off the original price. If your gaming room, bedroom, kitchen or anywhere else in the home needs a furniture refresh, Target can help elevate your space.

Walmart is rolling back the prices ahead of Memorial Day during its Summer of Savings sales event. Along with all your indoor furniture needs, included in the markdowns are adorable patio bistro sets under $200, stylish firepits and resort-worthy lounge chairs to prepare your backyard for summer fun.

