Amazon's 10th Prime Day event is returning this summer. Find out everything you need to prepare.
Amazon Prime Day 2024, the retailer's 10th annual savings event, is just a couple of months away. Some of the first details about the big sale have been announced. Seeing how Amazon celebrated its biggest Prime Day in the history of the site in 2023, we can't wait to see everything that this summer's sale extravaganza will have in store.
Below, learn everything there is to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024 so far.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's 2024 Prime Day sale will be held in July. While Amazon has not confirmed the exact dates of the event yet, it is typically a 48-hour sale. Prime Day 2023 fell on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, starting at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday and running through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.
In addition to Prime Day this July, Amazon now typically offers a second two-day sale exclusively for Prime members in October.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is a global savings event exclusively for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech and kitchen products to beauty and fashion.
Who can shop on Prime Day?
Only Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Day deals. If you’re not a Prime member, you can get a one-week trial for just $1.99.
An Amazon Prime membership then costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.
Is there a Prime membership discount for students?
Yes, college students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.
Can you shop early Prime Day deals?
Yes, Prime members can shop for early deals closer to the event. Be sure to check back here for more information and early deals, or download the Amazon app to be notified about sales in real time.
What are the best Prime Day deals?
Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. Last year's sale included huge discounts on brands such as Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid, Calvin Klein and so many more top brands.
The most popular items during Prime Day 2023 included tech essentials like Apple AirPods and the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with beauty must-haves like Laneige Lip Glowy Balm and Crest 3D Whitestrips. According to an in-depth report by Numerator, the number one item on Prime Day shoppers filled their carts with was Temptations Cat Treats.
How do you find the best Prime Day deals?
First, you will need an Amazon Prime account. Then, according to Amazon, the Amazon Prime app can be used to set deal-alert notifications related to your recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items.
While some of the best Prime Day deals last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, you should never underestimate Amazon’s Lightning Deals. These flash sales are only live for a few hours and seriously slash prices on specific products.
If you have an Alexa device, it can proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for wishlist items you’ve saved in advance.
What other retailers have Prime Day sales?
As Prime Day continues to grow bigger each year, many retailers have started offering their own sales to add a little bit of friendly competition to the mix. Some of the best Prime Day alternative sales can be found at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Nordstrom and more.
The best Amazon deals to shop now
While Prime Day 2024 doesn't start until July, Amazon is overflowing with incredible deals every day of the week. Below, shop the best Amazon deals available now to save on everyday essentials, gifts, and some of the most coveted items on the market.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation, and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus, 48 Strips
Crest claims these whitening strips work as well as a professional treatment by removing 14 years of staining when used consistently.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
This rare Stanley deal takes 22% off the popular insulated IceFlow tumbler. Stay hydrated for the day with a large 30-ounce tumbler that has both a lid and straw.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 32% off.
Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is over 50% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Get 30% off TikTok's favorite cleaner that works to remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot in as little as 15 minutes.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Up your culinary caliber with the iconic KitchenAid mixer. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with a virtually invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for office work at home and on the go.
Bose SoundLink Flex
The SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker features a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. It is waterproof and the exclusive technology automatically detects the position of your speaker to ensure optimal sound quality.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage," the brand claims.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
