Amazon Prime Day 2024, the retailer's 10th annual savings event, is just a couple of months away. Some of the first details about the big sale have been announced. Seeing how Amazon celebrated its biggest Prime Day in the history of the site in 2023, we can't wait to see everything that this summer's sale extravaganza will have in store.

Below, learn everything there is to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024 so far.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's 2024 Prime Day sale will be held in July. While Amazon has not confirmed the exact dates of the event yet, it is typically a 48-hour sale. Prime Day 2023 fell on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, starting at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday and running through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.

In addition to Prime Day this July, Amazon now typically offers a second two-day sale exclusively for Prime members in October.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a global savings event exclusively for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech and kitchen products to beauty and fashion.

Who can shop on Prime Day?

Only Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Day deals. If you’re not a Prime member, you can get a one-week trial for just $1.99.

An Amazon Prime membership then costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.

Is there a Prime membership discount for students?

Yes, college students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.

Can you shop early Prime Day deals?

Yes, Prime members can shop for early deals closer to the event. Be sure to check back here for more information and early deals, or download the Amazon app to be notified about sales in real time.

What are the best Prime Day deals?

Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. Last year's sale included huge discounts on brands such as Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid, Calvin Klein and so many more top brands.

The most popular items during Prime Day 2023 included tech essentials like Apple AirPods and the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with beauty must-haves like Laneige Lip Glowy Balm and Crest 3D Whitestrips. According to an in-depth report by Numerator, the number one item on Prime Day shoppers filled their carts with was Temptations Cat Treats.

How do you find the best Prime Day deals?

First, you will need an Amazon Prime account. Then, according to Amazon, the Amazon Prime app can be used to set deal-alert notifications related to your recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items.

While some of the best Prime Day deals last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, you should never underestimate Amazon’s Lightning Deals. These flash sales are only live for a few hours and seriously slash prices on specific products.

If you have an Alexa device, it can proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for wishlist items you’ve saved in advance.

What other retailers have Prime Day sales?

As Prime Day continues to grow bigger each year, many retailers have started offering their own sales to add a little bit of friendly competition to the mix. Some of the best Prime Day alternative sales can be found at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Nordstrom and more.

The best Amazon deals to shop now

While Prime Day 2024 doesn't start until July, Amazon is overflowing with incredible deals every day of the week. Below, shop the best Amazon deals available now to save on everyday essentials, gifts, and some of the most coveted items on the market.

