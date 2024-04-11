If you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a larger TV or just replacing an older screen you've had for years, Best Buy is overflowing with options right now. No matter your budget, there are top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL on sale for incredibly low prices.

TVs can be one of the biggest tech investments for your home. This month is a great time to snag a cheap TV deal thanks to Best Buy's discounts on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs and more. Some of the best offers include LG's stunning C3 OLED TV and Samsung's S95C that turns every seat in the house into the best seat.

Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture. To help you find the perfect TV for watching all the best new TV shows and movies this spring, we've rounded up the top TV deals available to shop from Best Buy today.

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV While the C3 is a great value, you can save a bit more cash by going with the B3. They're very similar, but there are a few caveats to the B3 to keep the cost down. It doesn't get quite as bright, only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, and has slightly worse image processing. Despite this, it still has a fantastic display, which gives you all the advantages of OLED technology.

Best TCL TV Deals at Best Buy

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

