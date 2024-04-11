Bring home a new TV from Samsung, LG, Sony or TCL with the best deals happening at Best Buy.
If you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a larger TV or just replacing an older screen you've had for years, Best Buy is overflowing with options right now. No matter your budget, there are top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL on sale for incredibly low prices.
TVs can be one of the biggest tech investments for your home. This month is a great time to snag a cheap TV deal thanks to Best Buy's discounts on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs and more. Some of the best offers include LG's stunning C3 OLED TV and Samsung's S95C that turns every seat in the house into the best seat.
Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture. To help you find the perfect TV for watching all the best new TV shows and movies this spring, we've rounded up the top TV deals available to shop from Best Buy today.
Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K. Choose between 65, 75, or 85 inches and save up to $500.
Samsung 77” Class S89C OLED 4K TV
With this Samsung TV, you’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built in and Object Tracking Sound Lite. Prepare to be captivated by the contrast rich picture.
Samsung 85" TU690T 4K TV
Catch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in crisp, ultra HD resolution on this massive screen. Thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K tech and Tizen platform, it'll be your new go-to streaming station.
Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
With a gorgeous picture and rich contrast, you'll be in for a treat when the game begins, thanks to this model's Quantum Dot tech and crisp, eye-popping colors that bring anything you watch to life.
Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy
LG 77" C3 Series OLED 4K TV
The 77-inch LG C3 is the best all-around TV for most people. It's big enough to be impressive without requiring a massive amount of space. It's feature-packed and future-proof with its four HDMI 2.1 ports, and you can't beat those pure blacks that OLED provides.
LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV
While the C3 is a great value, you can save a bit more cash by going with the B3. They're very similar, but there are a few caveats to the B3 to keep the cost down. It doesn't get quite as bright, only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, and has slightly worse image processing. Despite this, it still has a fantastic display, which gives you all the advantages of OLED technology.
LG 50" Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV
Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible.
LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV
See all your favorite games this year, including the biggest one of all, in screaming color with this LG TV, complete with MiniLED backlighting. Its expertise lies in creating a super realistic picture, thanks to its α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, so no matter if your eyes are glued to the field or your favorite music video, you'll get an eye-popping experience either way.
LG 55" Class UR9000 Series LED 4K TV
This no-frills display is still nothing to sneeze at, even though its affordability factor is higher than its brethren. Get stunning 4K with this UHD TV that comes with all the smart features you've come to expect from LG and then some. It also features webOS 23 for a customizable menu experience.
Best TCL TV Deals at Best Buy
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Save $1,000 on an incredibly full-featured home theatre TV. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images.
TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
The TCL Q7 is perfect for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming in any viewing environment. With Dolby Vision IQ, you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. The 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 produces smooth video playback.
Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy
Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Advanced image processing from the 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS PRO gives details and color a boost for picture that feels natural and immersive.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The BRAVIA XR OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Enjoy breathtaking contrast on our best ever OLED with picture quality that feels deep, natural, and real.
