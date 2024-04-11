Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals at Best Buy: Get Up to $1,000 Off Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung S95C TV
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:46 PM PDT, April 11, 2024

Bring home a new TV from Samsung, LG, Sony or TCL with the best deals happening at Best Buy.

If you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a larger TV or just replacing an older screen you've had for years, Best Buy is overflowing with options right now. No matter your budget, there are top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL on sale for incredibly low prices. 

Shop Best Buy's TV Deals

TVs can be one of the biggest tech investments for your home. This month is a great time to snag a cheap TV deal thanks to Best Buy's discounts on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs and more. Some of the best offers include LG's stunning C3 OLED TV and Samsung's S95C that turns every seat in the house into the best seat.

Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture. To help you find the perfect TV for watching all the best new TV shows and movies this spring, we've rounded up the top TV deals available to shop from Best Buy today.

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Samsung

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,900 $3,800

Shop Now

Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K. Choose between 65, 75, or 85 inches and save up to $500. 

$3,000 $2,800

Shop Now

Samsung 77” Class S89C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 77” Class S89C OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 77” Class S89C OLED 4K TV

With this Samsung TV, you’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built in and Object Tracking Sound Lite. Prepare to be captivated by the contrast rich picture. 

$2,300 $1,800

Shop Now

Samsung 85" TU690T 4K TV

Samsung 85" TU690T 4K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 85" TU690T 4K TV

Catch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in crisp, ultra HD resolution on this massive screen. Thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K tech and Tizen platform, it'll be your new go-to streaming station. 

$1,300 $1,000

Shop Now

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Best Buy

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV

With a gorgeous picture and rich contrast, you'll be in for a treat when the game begins, thanks to this model's Quantum Dot tech and crisp, eye-popping colors that bring anything you watch to life. 

$800 $650

Shop Now

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 77" C3 Series OLED 4K TV

LG 77" C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 77" C3 Series OLED 4K TV

The 77-inch LG C3 is the best all-around TV for most people. It's big enough to be impressive without requiring a massive amount of space. It's feature-packed and future-proof with its four HDMI 2.1 ports, and you can't beat those pure blacks that OLED provides.

$2,700 $2,500

Shop Now

LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV

LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV

While the C3 is a great value, you can save a bit more cash by going with the B3. They're very similar, but there are a few caveats to the B3 to keep the cost down. It doesn't get quite as bright, only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, and has slightly worse image processing. Despite this, it still has a fantastic display, which gives you all the advantages of OLED technology.

$1,500 $1,300

Shop Now

LG 50" Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV

LG 50" Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 50" Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV

Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible. 

$700 $600

Shop Now

LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV

LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV

See all your favorite games this year, including the biggest one of all, in screaming color with this LG TV, complete with MiniLED backlighting. Its expertise lies in creating a super realistic picture, thanks to its α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, so no matter if your eyes are glued to the field or your favorite music video, you'll get an eye-popping experience either way. 

$1,100 $1,000

Shop Now

LG 55" Class UR9000 Series LED 4K TV

LG 55" Class UR9000 Series LED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 55" Class UR9000 Series LED 4K TV

This no-frills display is still nothing to sneeze at, even though its affordability factor is higher than its brethren. Get stunning 4K with this UHD TV that comes with all the smart features you've come to expect from LG and then some. It also features webOS 23 for a customizable menu experience. 

$500 $470

Shop Now

Best TCL TV Deals at Best Buy

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.

$1,300 $1,000

Shop Now

TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Best Buy

TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Save $1,000 on an incredibly full-featured home theatre TV. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images.

$3,000 $2,000

Shop Now

TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV

TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
Best Buy

TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV

The TCL Q7 is perfect for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming in any viewing environment. With Dolby Vision IQ, you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. The 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 produces smooth video playback. 

$600 $500

Shop Now

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Advanced image processing from the 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS PRO gives details and color a boost for picture that feels natural and immersive.

$1,600 $1,300

Shop Now

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.

$1,800 $1,700

Shop Now

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

The BRAVIA XR OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Enjoy breathtaking contrast on our best ever OLED with picture quality that feels deep, natural, and real. 

$2,300 $2,000

Shop Now

