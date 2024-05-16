Major holidays like Memorial Day are a great time to invest in home appliances like washers and dryers (or both). If you're finding that yours are becoming a little less efficient at getting out stains or drying each load a little slower each time around, it might be time to upgrade. Several manufacturers often offer special Memorial Day discounts on washers, dryers, and pairs that bundle the two appliances together. The holiday is still a few weeks away, but there are plenty of deals on these all-important appliances that you can shop right now.

Reliable brands like Samsung and LG are offering savings right now on stackable appliances and energy-efficient washers and dryers with cutting-edge cleaning technology. Some of the latest models can do more than you may have thought laundry equipment ever could, like sense load sizes, automatically dispense detergent and let you control cleaning cycles via your phone. Some can even handle washing and drying in just one unit.

With a quality washer and dryer, you can save some serious time when it comes to getting all your laundry done. Be sure to shop around for Memorial Day deals on washers and dryers for must-see discounts. To help, we've curated some of our favorites below, so you can shop our picks. We'll be sure to update our list with even more options that pop up as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals

LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer LG LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer There's plenty of space in this roomy dryer even for large loads. And it'll know exactly how long to run each cycle thanks to a built-in cycle. It even knows when you need to clean your ducts and filter to avoid too much lint buildup — all this and it's super quiet, too. $850 $550 Shop Now

Maytag 7.0 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer Best Buy Maytag 7.0 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer This dryer can help you avoid dealing with wrinkles thanks to a special wrinkle prevent phase. Plus, its large capacity means you have plenty of space to fit all the clothes you need dry. But if you end up leaving clothes in the dryer, they won't stay crumpled up and wrinkled. $720 $580 Shop Now

