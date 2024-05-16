Save big on washers and dryers that can make doing laundry fast, efficient, and – dare we say – satisfying?
Major holidays like Memorial Day are a great time to invest in home appliances like washers and dryers (or both). If you're finding that yours are becoming a little less efficient at getting out stains or drying each load a little slower each time around, it might be time to upgrade. Several manufacturers often offer special Memorial Day discounts on washers, dryers, and pairs that bundle the two appliances together. The holiday is still a few weeks away, but there are plenty of deals on these all-important appliances that you can shop right now.
Reliable brands like Samsung and LG are offering savings right now on stackable appliances and energy-efficient washers and dryers with cutting-edge cleaning technology. Some of the latest models can do more than you may have thought laundry equipment ever could, like sense load sizes, automatically dispense detergent and let you control cleaning cycles via your phone. Some can even handle washing and drying in just one unit.
With a quality washer and dryer, you can save some serious time when it comes to getting all your laundry done. Be sure to shop around for Memorial Day deals on washers and dryers for must-see discounts. To help, we've curated some of our favorites below, so you can shop our picks. We'll be sure to update our list with even more options that pop up as we get closer to the holiday weekend.
Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Top Load Washer (White)
Cut down on extraneous noise with this large top load washer, which has a vibration reduction feature to make for quiet washing while you handle more laundry in less time – complete with a soft-close lid to keep things even quieter.
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash™
A smart washer that can automatically guess the fabric type and soil levels to ensure the correct wash time. Using the app, you can schedule your cycles and make laundry day a breeze.
GE Profile 5.0 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
This smart washer optimizes its cleaning power and fabric care with each cycle, and has antimicrobial protection built into it. It can minimize tangled loads and can also perform a quick wash cycle in just 24 minutes for when you're in a hurry.
Maytag 4.8 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer
Boost this washer's efficiency with the "extra power button" to add extra stain fighting with a pre-wash and more agitation when you have tough stains. Add more water with its deep fill option, and let it automatically adjust the water levels per load as it learns your wash habits.
Samsung Bespoke 7.6 Cu. Ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer
Dry a full load in 30 minutes with this powerful front loading dryer that automatically selects the best settings based on what you're dying. Its Smart Dial feature makes it simple to use, and you can control it via your matching washer when the units are stacked.
Samsung 7.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
Steam sanitize your clothes with a cycle that can remove up to 95% of pollen from fabric. It can also refresh your clothing and remove small wrinkles. It uses a special sensor to monitor how long your drying cycle should run, and you can connect to the dryer via app.
LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
There's plenty of space in this roomy dryer even for large loads. And it'll know exactly how long to run each cycle thanks to a built-in cycle. It even knows when you need to clean your ducts and filter to avoid too much lint buildup — all this and it's super quiet, too.
Maytag 7.0 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
This dryer can help you avoid dealing with wrinkles thanks to a special wrinkle prevent phase. Plus, its large capacity means you have plenty of space to fit all the clothes you need dry. But if you end up leaving clothes in the dryer, they won't stay crumpled up and wrinkled.
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo
According the Samsung, this compact washer-dryer combo is the industry's largest and fastest machine, said to complete most clothing loads in 98 minutes or less.
LG Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower with Central Control 4.5 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer
This stackable tower lets you clean larger loads in half the floor space. It's also simple to use with an LED display that controls both units in one place. Plus, connect to the LG ThinQ app for additional smart functions and alert setup.
Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer
This sleek combo unit of washer and dryer can clean your clothes in an hour. Both units use an AI smart dial to make controlling things easier, plus you can remotely start, schedule and more straight from your smartphone.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
The Best Early Memorial Day Air Conditioner Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 35% on Frigidaire, LG, GE and More
Sales & Deals