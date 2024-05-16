Shop
The Home Depot Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 60% on Garden, Appliances, Patio Furniture, Power Tools and More

The Home Depot Memorial Day Sale
Home Depot
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:38 AM PDT, May 16, 2024

Some of the biggest and best deals on appliances and outdoor furniture are happening now at Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale.

Memorial Day takes place in under two weeks. On top of being a time to remember our heroes, Memorial Day also ushers in summer, backyard barbecues and some of the biggest sales of the season.

Home Depot is celebrating the shopping holiday with a colossal savings event. The Home Depot Memorial Day Sale takes place in stores and online starting today, May 16 and runs through May 27. The event offers major markdowns on best-selling appliances, patio furniture, grills, power tools, outdoor essentials and so much more.

Shop the Home Depot Memorial Day Sale

However you want to upgrade your space, Home Depot's Memorial Day deals can help you do it for less. Improve your laundry room by ditching your old washer and dryer and saving over $1,000 on a compact Samsung washer and dryer combo. Host the best backyard bashes this year by taking advantage of patio set deals — up to $250 off — and select do-it-all grills marked down by $200. Home renovators and DIYers shopping at Home Depot won't want to miss the retailer's discounts on power tools, with top-rated picks discounted by $300.

Whatever you want to tackle this summer, the Home Depot Memorial Day sale should be your first stop in making it a reality. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop during this savings event.

The Best Deals at Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

Encore Azalea 2 Gal. Autumn Majesty Shrub

Encore Azalea 2 Gal. Autumn Majesty Shrub
Home Depot

Encore Azalea 2 Gal. Autumn Majesty Shrub

Fill your yard with beautiful blooms when you plant these flourishing purple azaleas. 

$40 $31

Shop Now

StyleWell Coco Breeze 3-Piece Brown Wicker Outdoor Seating Set

StyleWell Coco Breeze 3-Piece Brown Wicker Outdoor Seating Set
Home Depot

StyleWell Coco Breeze 3-Piece Brown Wicker Outdoor Seating Set

This gorgeous three-piece wicker seating set look like it belongs at a high-end resort, and the best part is that right now the bundle is over 60% off.

$719 $267

Shop Now

Vevor Countertop Ice Maker

Vevor Countertop Ice Maker
Home Depot

Vevor Countertop Ice Maker

Vevor's countertop ice maker can produce up to 30 pounds of crunch ice cubes in 24 hours.

$315 $225

Shop Now

Hampton Bay 24-Light 48 ft. Indoor/Outdoor String Light

Hampton Bay 24-Light 48 ft. Indoor/Outdoor String Light
Home Depot

Hampton Bay 24-Light 48 ft. Indoor/Outdoor String Light

Delicate string lights are an easy way to bring a gentle, glowing ambiance to any outdoor space.

$60 $50

Shop Now

StyleWell Sandpiper Beige Stationary 4-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional

StyleWell Sandpiper Beige Stationary 4-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional
Home Depot

StyleWell Sandpiper Beige Stationary 4-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional

Sit back and relax in the great outdoors when you save 30% on this cozy wicker sectional sofa accented with bright red cushions.

$499 $348

Shop Now

Endless Summer 2 Gal. Pop Star Reblooming Hydrangea Flowering Shrub

Endless Summer 2 Gal. Pop Star Reblooming Hydrangea Flowering Shrub
The Home Depot

Endless Summer 2 Gal. Pop Star Reblooming Hydrangea Flowering Shrub

The best part of this low-maintenance hydrangea is that, with proper care, it will return year after year.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Honda Nexite Variable Speed 4-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower

Honda Nexite Variable Speed 4-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower
Home Depot

Honda Nexite Variable Speed 4-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower

Spruce up your lawn with ease this summer using Honda's Nexite self-propelled mower.

$799 $699

Shop Now

Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker

Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Home Depot

Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker

You don't have to decide between grilled or smoked dishes with this Wi-Fi enabled pellet grill and smoker that does it all.

$800 $600

Shop Now

Polywood Grant Park Plastic Rocking Patio Chair

Polywood Grant Park Plastic Rocking Patio Chair
Home Depot

Polywood Grant Park Plastic Rocking Patio Chair

A rocking chair is a timeless front porch staple, and right now you can save over $90 on this option offered in 11 colors.

$289 $193

Shop Now

Hampton Bay 11 ft. Cantilever Aluminum Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella

Hampton Bay 11 ft. Cantilever Aluminum Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella
Home Depot

Hampton Bay 11 ft. Cantilever Aluminum Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella

This Hampton Bay outdoor umbrella comes with solar-powered LED lights so you can keep your next outdoor gathering going long after the sun sets. 

$599 $399

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo
Home Depot

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo

According the Samsung, this compact washer-dryer combo is the industry's largest and fastest machine, said to complete most clothing loads in 98 minutes or less.

$3,299 $2,189

Shop Now

Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-Piece Metal Rectangle Outdoor Dining Set

Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-Piece Metal Rectangle Outdoor Dining Set
Home Depot

Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-Piece Metal Rectangle Outdoor Dining Set

Place this patio set with a faux wooden table and six metal rocking chairs in your backyard for outdoor meals this summer. 

$749 $499

Shop Now

GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
Home Depot

GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

At 27 cubic feet capacity, this refrigerator has one of the largest capacity in its line. Easily store bulk food items on any of the three shelves or inside its full-width deli drawer. The refrigerator also boasts an internal water dispenser, LED lighting and a factory installed ice making system. 

$2,399 $1,289

Shop Now

Lifesmart 7-Person Standard Spa with 14-Jet Nozzle Turbo Blaster

Lifesmart 7-Person Standard Spa with 14-Jet Nozzle Turbo Blaster
Home Depot

Lifesmart 7-Person Standard Spa with 14-Jet Nozzle Turbo Blaster

If you've been dreaming of adding a hot tub to your yard, this energy efficient jacuzzi from Lifesmart is $700 off — making it the perfect time to take the plunge.

$4,699 $3,999

Shop Now

Dewalt 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit

Dewalt 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit
Home Depot

Dewalt 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit

This highly rated Dewalt tool set includes a power drill, reciprocating saw, circular saw, work light and more, which would cost over $1,300 if the pieces were bought individually.

$799 $499

Shop Now

Energizer Max AA Batteries (36 Pack)

Energizer Max AA Batteries (36 Pack)
Home Depot

Energizer Max AA Batteries (36 Pack)

Save over 35% on best-selling batteries right now and since they are guaranteed to last 10 years, you can stock up.

$28 $18

Shop Now

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Convection Electric Range

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Convection Electric Range
Home Depot

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Convection Electric Range

Powerful convection saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. Plus, the fan circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.

$1,099 $748

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

