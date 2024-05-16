Memorial Day takes place in under two weeks. On top of being a time to remember our heroes, Memorial Day also ushers in summer, backyard barbecues and some of the biggest sales of the season.

Home Depot is celebrating the shopping holiday with a colossal savings event. The Home Depot Memorial Day Sale takes place in stores and online starting today, May 16 and runs through May 27. The event offers major markdowns on best-selling appliances, patio furniture, grills, power tools, outdoor essentials and so much more.

Shop the Home Depot Memorial Day Sale

However you want to upgrade your space, Home Depot's Memorial Day deals can help you do it for less. Improve your laundry room by ditching your old washer and dryer and saving over $1,000 on a compact Samsung washer and dryer combo. Host the best backyard bashes this year by taking advantage of patio set deals — up to $250 off — and select do-it-all grills marked down by $200. Home renovators and DIYers shopping at Home Depot won't want to miss the retailer's discounts on power tools, with top-rated picks discounted by $300.

Whatever you want to tackle this summer, the Home Depot Memorial Day sale should be your first stop in making it a reality. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop during this savings event.

The Best Deals at Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator Home Depot GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator At 27 cubic feet capacity, this refrigerator has one of the largest capacity in its line. Easily store bulk food items on any of the three shelves or inside its full-width deli drawer. The refrigerator also boasts an internal water dispenser, LED lighting and a factory installed ice making system. $2,399 $1,289 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: