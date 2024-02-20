Sales & Deals

The Best LG TV Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to 31% on OLED TVs

LG TV
LG
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:17 PM PST, February 20, 2024

Save hundreds on top-rated LG TVs with the best deals at Amazon right now.

If you missed this year's best Presidents' Day TV deals, you're in luck. Amazon just kicked off a massive sale on LG TVs to give your home theater setup an upgrade. Newer TV models can make a major difference in your picture quality and the overall viewing experience.

LG is known for its OLED TV display technology and the brand's displays almost always sell out quickly when they get their prices slashed. Right now, LG TVs are up to 31% off at Amazon with plenty of deals on top-rated models.

Shop the LG TV Deals

Check out LG's OLED TVs and experience the bright, vivid colors of their latest LEDs. This Amazon sale offers seriously impressive savings on some of LG's most coveted screens. And with smart capabilities, voice control, HDR imaging and quick response times for gaming, they make binge-watching and competing in your favorite video games even more immersive.

With a variety of different models in various size configurations, there's a TV for every space. Ahead, shop the best LG TV deals available today, and keep in mind that most Amazon sales end quickly, which means time is running out to grab a bargain.

Best LG TV Deals

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,480

Shop Now

48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.

$1,300 $968

Shop Now

86" LG Class UQ7590 Series LED 4K UHD TV

86" LG Class UQ7590 Series LED 4K UHD TV
Amazon

86" LG Class UQ7590 Series LED 4K UHD TV

Engineered especially for LG, this big-screen UHD TV features the advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality for a lifelike viewing experience with depth and rich color.

$1,200 $997

Shop Now

55" LG Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD TV

55" LG Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD TV
Amazon

55" LG Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD TV

The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.

$1,297 $1,087

Shop Now

75" LG Class UR9000 Series LED 4K UHD TV

75" LG Class UR9000 Series LED 4K UHD TV
Amazon

75" LG Class UR9000 Series LED 4K UHD TV

This TV's a5 AI Processor Gen6  enhances picture detail and adjusts to your room's lighting, while delivering a wide spectrum of bright colors and some of the deepest darks on the market.

$900 $797

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: