Scroll no more! To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and more. For starters, the highly anticipated dystopian video game adaptation, Fallout, begins streaming this week.

There are plenty more new series and movies in store to stream. Hulu is dropping a new film about a woman who discovers that music can transport her back in time. Robert Downey Jr. is set to star in a new Max series based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. History buffs will want to watch Michael Douglas take on the role of one of the most loved forefathers, Benjamin Franklin, in Apple TV+'s newest series. All of this to say, your weekend movie night is covered.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.

Fallout (Season 1)

Gamers, rejoice! The Fallout series is finally premiering this week. It has all the characters you know and love from the video game including the beloved pup, Dogmeat. You'll find vault dwellers, ghouls and the Brotherhood of Steel in the series about surviving in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Starring Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and Ella Purnell, Fallout premieres on Prime Video on April 11.

The Sympathizer

A Pulitzer Prize-winner for fiction, The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen tells the story of a double agent (Hoa Xuande) in the wake of the Vietnam War. After the war ends, the man is sent to the States to continue spying for Vietnam, but things quickly become treacherous. Max will begin streaming the HBO adaption of the novel, which stars Robert Downey Jr, on April 14.

Franklin (Limited Series)

Academy Award winner Michael Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+'s new limited series Franklin. Franklin documents the forefather's trip to France as he tries to gain allies for the upcoming Revolutionary War. Danger looms for Franklin and his grandson (Noah Jupe) as he navigates this foreign land. The series premieres on Apple TV+ on April 12.

The Greatist Hits

Harriet (The Politician's Lucy Boynton) is coping with the death of her boyfriend (Pearl's David Corenswet) when she realizes certain songs take her back in time. Traveling between the present day and the past, Harriet will do anything to save his life, but things become complicated when she develops feelings for David (The Umbrella Academy's Justin H. Min), a member of her grief group. The heartfelt film premieres on Hulu on April 12.

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion

Fashion retailer Brandy Melville has had a cult-like following of teenage girls due to the brand's popularity on social media despite the controversial "one size fits most" message and racist business practices. The HBO documentary Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion dives into the toxic culture of fast fashion and the effects it has on our environment. The hard-hitting documentary premieres on Max on April 9.

Loot (Season 2)

Maya Rudolph is back as Molly Novak, a divorcee to one of the wealthiest men in North America (Adam Scott), in Loot season 2. This season, Novak is thriving at her charitable organization where she shares her $87 billion divorce settlement with those in need. She's focusing on herself, and swearing off men (for now), and her trusted assistant (Joel Kim Booster) is nearby as she works on becoming more independent. The second season premiered on Apple TV+ on April 3.

Vanderpump Villa (Series Premiere)

Hulu's new original series, Vanderpump Villa, documents the daily life of the staff at Chateau Rosabelle, Lisa Vanderpump's French estate. The hand-selected staff indulges the affluent guests' every whim, which as you can imagine, can be quite extravagant. Fans of Bravo's Below Deck or Vanderpump Rules will want to check out this reality show for a new generation. Vanderpump Villa premiered on Hulu on April 1.

Sugar

John Sugar (Colin Farrell) is a private investigator in Los Angeles who struggles with personal demons. When a wealthy Hollywood producer (James Cromwell) tasks Sugar with finding his missing granddaughter, the investigator quickly realizes something bigger is going on. Sugar will do whatever it takes to find the truth. Sugar premiered on Apple TV+ on April 5.

Mary & George

Julianne Moore plays the Countess of Buckingham in Starz's newest series, Mary & George. Trying to reclaim her family's former glory, the Countess molds her son, George (Nicholas Galitzine), to seduce and conquer King James I (Tony Curran). If all goes to plan, George will be an all-powerful adviser and lover to the king. Mary & George premiered on Starz on April 5.

How to Date Billy Walsh

Archie (Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft) and Amelia (Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran) have been best friends since childhood. Unbeknownst to Amelia, Archie is in love with her, which gets even more complicated when she develops feelings for the new American transfer student, Billy Walsh (Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan). Watch it all go down by streaming the delightful rom-com on Prime Video now.

A Gentleman in Moscow (Limited Series)

Showtime's latest series, A Gentleman in Moscow, is based on the international best-selling book by the same name. Ewan McGregor stars as the Russian aristocrat Count Alexander Rostov who is put under house arrest and must live his days from the attic of a luxury hotel. He finds an unexpected ally in a young friend who makes his days watching history unfold from the window more bearable. The series premiered on Paramount+ on March 29.

Renegade Nell (Season 1)

After she's framed for murder, Nell Jackson (Derry Girls' Louisa Harland) has no choice but to pick up a life of highway robbery to survive. When a magical sprite (Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed) gives her extraordinary powers to fight the strongest and toughest foes, she puts an even bigger target on her back. The new Disney+ series premiered on March 29.

We Were the Lucky Ones (Limited Series)

The original Percy Jackson, Logan Lerman and The Kissing Booth actress Joey King star in Hulu's adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel We Were the Lucky Ones. The story follows a Jewish family who were separated during World War II and will try everything in their power to reunite. The limited series premiered on March 28.

The Truth vs. Alex Jones

After tragically losing their children in a mass shooting, the parents of Sandy Hook had barely begun grieving when InfoWars' Alex Jones began telling his followers the elementary school shooting was a hoax. Max's new documentary The Truth vs. Alex Jones dives into the lawsuit and court case where these parents fought back against misinformation and held Jones accountable. The documentary premiered on Max on March 26.

American Rust: Broken Justice (Season 2)

Jeff Daniels is back as police chief Del Harris in the second season of Prime Video's American Rust: Broken Justice. Harris and Grace Poe (ER's Maura Tierney) are trying to rebuild after the events of season one, but when a string of murders seems to lead to a bigger conspiracy, the two must find the truth. The new season premiered on March 28.

Palm Royale (Miniseries)

Maxine (Kristen Wiig) will do anything to get into the elite high-society Palm Royale club in this new Apple TV+ miniseries. She first schmoozes with the lady who runs the scene, Evelyn (Allison Janney), but when that doesn't work out, she schemes instead. The all-star cast of Palm Royale also includes Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern and Carol Burnett.

Road House (2024)

Taking inspiration from Patrick Swayze's 1989 film, the new Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter hired to help clean up the clientele at a bar in the Florida Keys. However, when a real estate developer wants the bar's land for his next project, he hires a lethal hitman (played by UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor), posing big trouble for Dalton. The new movie premiered on Prime Video on March 21.

3 Body Problem (Season 1)

After the military sends signals to an alien race, the humans of Earth split into camps that either welcome them or plan to hurt them in Cixin Liu's award-winning novel The Three-Body Problem. Netflix has adapted the beloved book, with the help of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. The highly-anticipated series premiered on Netflix on March 21.

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (Season 1)

World-renowned chef José Andrés invites his celebrity friends over for a delightful dinner party in Prime Video's newest series. Watch as Andrés whips up a feast with the help of his guests, like Jamie Lee Curtis and Bryan Cranston. You'll also get some great cooking tips to use for your next culinary adventure. The series premiered on March 19.

X-Men '97 (Season 1)

Continuing the story from the 1992 show X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 centers around the band of mutants as they save the world from evil forces. Featuring some of the most iconic Marvel characters — like Magneto, Cyclops, Wolverine and Storm — and with many using the same voice actor featured in the '90s, this will be a major dose of nostalgia and entertainment. The series premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 20.

Irish Wish

When her best friend plans to marry the man she feels is the one who got away, Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) wishes she could marry him instead. In a twist of fate, her wish comes true — but will it be everything she expected? Find out by watching Irish Wish, starring Lohan and Jane Seymour, streaming on Netflix now.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

At the end of August last year, Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour concert film. The film broke records, becoming the highest-grossing concert film ever. It's no surprise, as her breathtaking performances and stunning visual elements during this tour are beyond compare. If you've yet to experience the magic of the Eras Tour for yourself or want to relive the dream concert film over and over again, you're in luck because the movie dropped to Disney+ on March 14.

Grey's Anatomy (Season 20)

Shonda Rhimes' hit ABC medical drama is back for an impressive twentieth season. Fans know they can expect life-saving surgeries, complex relationship dynamics and all the drama we've come to know and love from the show. The new season premiered on ABC on Thursday, March 14, and streamed on Hulu the next day.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 8)

Your favorite couples from TLC's 90 Day Fiancé are back in the spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Gino and Jasmine, Big Ed and Liz, and Angela and Michael are just a few of the pairs coming back for season 8 of the reality series where people find love overseas. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiered on TLC and Max on Sunday, March 17.

Manhunt

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel Manhunt, Apple TV+'s new show follows the aftermath of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Outlander's Tobias Menzies plays Attorney General Edwin Stanton and Patton Oswalt takes on the role of a detective tasked with tracking down John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). Manhunt premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 15.

Damsel

Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) thinks she is going to marry the prince, but things turn upside down when she is instead sacrificed for an ancient debt. Trying to survive after being thrown into a dragon pit, Elodie realizes she must save herself. Watch her fight her way to freedom by watching Damsel on Netflix.

