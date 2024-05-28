Memorial Day ushered in the unofficial start of summer and while the holiday weekend is over, there are still plenty of opportunities to save big. Some of the biggest sales events of the year got extended and rival the savings of Labor Day, Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals.

With all-time low prices on big-ticket items begging for an upgrade, now's the time to upgrade your indoor and outdoor furniture. Our favorite furniture brands, like Wayfair, Apt2B, Pottery Barn and West Elm are continuing to dish out deep discounts today.

Whether you need to spruce up your outdoor space for backyard barbecues on warm days or create a more inviting living room with plush armchairs for all your guests, there are major savings all weekend long. As retailers offer some of the lowest prices of the year, we're keeping a running list of the greatest Memorial Day furniture sales available across the web right now.

From bedroom sets to kitchen barstools to an outdoor bistro set, we've scoured the internet for the best furniture steals and deals to shop now. Below, check out all the best Memorial Day furniture deals that are still live.

Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2024

For those who like, modern, high-end pieces in their home, check out West Elm's sale offering up to 60% in savings. The brand's aesthetically pleasing neutral pieces, like a durable woven fabric sofa or sloped leather bar stools — which are currently discounted — will look great in anyone's house.

Audrey Sofa 86" West Elm Audrey Sofa 86" The Audrey Sofa makes modern design cozy with rounded arms, and features a bench seat for clean, streamlined style. $1,199 $576 with code EXTRA20 Shop Now

The Apt2B Memorial Day sale is offering up to 35% off furniture and decor sitewide. Plus, free delivery is included with your order to make the new additions to your home even more affordable. From best-selling sofas to bar carts and nightstands, Apt2B makes beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last.

For the warmer days ahead, Pottery Barn's Memorial Day sale is taking up to 60% off indoor and outdoor furniture. New furniture was just added to the sale and you can use the code EXTRA20 for even bigger savings on clearance lounge chairs, patio umbrellas, dining tables and so much more. Plus, free shipping is included with thousands of items that are on sale.

Find incredible savings for every corner of your home, inside and out, at the Burrow Memorial Day sale. Right now, you can save up to 60% off sitewide. From sofas to patio dining sets and bed frames, Burrow's furniture is contemporary and comfortable.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is easy to move. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,699 $1,359 Shop Now

The Raymour & Flanigan Memorial Day Sale is taking up to 30% off sitewide. From dining room sets and sectionals to TV consoles and dressers, quality furniture for every room of your home is steeply discounted.

Enjoy double discounts on best-selling furniture during the AllModern Memorial Day Sale. Not only is everything up to 60% off, but you can also take an additional 20% off with the code GET20 at checkout. From the front door entryway all the way to the backyard, AllModern has massive markdowns on furniture for every corner of your home.

The home and furniture store Ashley is already serving up hot buys and cool deals during its Memorial Day Furniture Sale Preview. Savings offered during this preview include discounts on plush mattresses, a driftwood-inspired bed frame, extra-cozy loveseats, living room sets and more.

Wayfair's huge Memorial Day sale is live with savings up to 70% off. Until May 28, you can save big on outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, decor, kitchen appliances and so much more. Be sure to keep an eye out for extra savings on select items with the code SAVE at checkout.

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Wayfair AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Add some comfortable elegance to your living room with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from six different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. $1,980 $1,176 With code SAVE Shop Now

It's no surprise the online retailer Amazon is still getting in on the Memorial Day sales action. Right now, Amazon is serving up Memorial Day deals on everything from mattresses to rugs and home office furniture, Amazon has a little bit of everything discounted this week.

Modern furniture retailer Castlery is hosting a Memorial Day Sale with sitewide savings. Get set for a home refresh with up to $450 off everything and up to 40% off sale picks. An extended sofa with an ottoman, a low platform bed frame, an outdoor lounge set and a dining table set are just a few of the pieces you can save on now.

Macy's is now hosting a Buy More Save More furniture sale with thousands of deals on popular picks. You can save up to 40% on outdoor furniture and pieces for your bedroom or living room. To sort through the over 70,000 pieces discounted, you can organize the selections by room and furniture type.

Walmart is rolling back furniture prices during its Memorial Day sale. Along with all your indoor furniture needs, included in the markdowns are adorable patio bistro sets under $200, stylish firepits and resort-worthy lounge chairs to prepare your backyard for summer fun.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: