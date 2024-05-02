Treat Mom with 25% off her Mario Badescu skincare go-to's for Mother's Day.
Mother's Day is coming up next weekend and finding a great Mother’s Day gift is a non-negotiable. For the beauty-loving Mom in your life, the best gifts provide a little self-care that can take her day from good to great. If you are shopping on a budget, Mario Badescu just launched a huge Mother's Day sale filled with tons of affordable skincare gifts.
Right now, Mario Badescu is offering 25% off sitewide for Mother's Day. From best-selling vitamin C serum to facial sprays and the award-winning, on-the-spot surface blemish solution, you can save on every one of the brand's tried-and-true skincare products with the code MOM25 at checkout.
Mario Badescu is often seen in the beauty routines of Ashley Graham, Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner and more stars. Amongst the brand's celeb-approved products is the award-winning Drying Lotion. During an interview with Elle, Aniston revealed that she has used the formula for "years and years." And in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Graham walked viewers through her nighttime skincare routine and go-to products — which included the on-the-spot surface blemish solution.
Known for its gentle yet effective formulas, Mario Badescu offers quality skin care essentials at already affordable prices, and now you can save on all of the brand's beloved eye creams, cleansers, moisturizers and more. Below, shop our favorite Mario Badescu must-haves that are on sale right now.
Mario Badescu Vitamin C Cream
Help Mom achieve a glowing complexion with Mario Badescu's Vitamin C Cream. This daytime, lightweight moisturizer is said to revitalize dull, lackluster skin.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner, this spot treatment solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
Mario Badescu's Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater is a cult-favorite dewy skin mist that is said to help boost your complexion with rejuvenating Rose and clarifying Thyme.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
This Kendall Jenner-approved cooling mist relies on aloe and cucumber ingredients to help nourish the skin and leave it looking radiant.
Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream
Replenish moisture and minimize the look of dry fine lines under your eyes with the best-selling Hyaluronic Eye Cream.
Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set
This set includes Mario Badescu's three facial sprays that can easily be incorporated into your day-to-night regimen.
Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum
Get glowing skin with an oil-free vitamin C serum for combination, oily and dry skin types. Formulated with powerful Vitamin C, this serum is designed to help retexturize skin, reduce visible signs of aging and brighten uneven skin tone.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
