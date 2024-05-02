Mother's Day is coming up next weekend and finding a great Mother’s Day gift is a non-negotiable. For the beauty-loving Mom in your life, the best gifts provide a little self-care that can take her day from good to great. If you are shopping on a budget, Mario Badescu just launched a huge Mother's Day sale filled with tons of affordable skincare gifts.

Right now, Mario Badescu is offering 25% off sitewide for Mother's Day. From best-selling vitamin C serum to facial sprays and the award-winning, on-the-spot surface blemish solution, you can save on every one of the brand's tried-and-true skincare products with the code MOM25 at checkout.

Mario Badescu is often seen in the beauty routines of Ashley Graham, Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner and more stars. Amongst the brand's celeb-approved products is the award-winning Drying Lotion. During an interview with Elle, Aniston revealed that she has used the formula for "years and years." And in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Graham walked viewers through her nighttime skincare routine and go-to products — which included the on-the-spot surface blemish solution.

Known for its gentle yet effective formulas, Mario Badescu offers quality skin care essentials at already affordable prices, and now you can save on all of the brand's beloved eye creams, cleansers, moisturizers and more. Below, shop our favorite Mario Badescu must-haves that are on sale right now.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Drying Lotion A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner, this spot treatment solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight. $18 $14 With code MOM25 Shop Now

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum Get glowing skin with an oil-free vitamin C serum for combination, oily and dry skin types. Formulated with powerful Vitamin C, this serum is designed to help retexturize skin, reduce visible signs of aging and brighten uneven skin tone. $45 $34 With code MOM25 Shop Now

