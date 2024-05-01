When it comes to Mother's Day gift ideas that knock it out of the park, fine jewelry is always a winner. A quality piece of jewelry is sentimental, stylish, and lasts for generations — when you buy from reliable and respected brands, that is.

If you're looking to treat your mom or the mother figure in your life to exquisite jewelry gifts this Mother's Day, look no further than Brilliant Earth's selection of ethical and sustainable bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces.

Not only is Brilliant Earth good for the planet — with responsibly sourced, conflict-free diamonds, gemstones, recycled precious metals, and sustainable packaging — but the brand's selection of Mother's Day gifts offers a wide range of options at several price points. Including both lab-grown and responsibly sourced natural diamonds, Brilliant Earth's Mother's Day fine jewelry gifts offer subtle or bold sparkle to meet any preference. On top of this, from April 30 to May 3, shoppers will receive a complimentary pair of diamond stud earrings with purchases of over $1,000. Include the responsibly and ethically sourced studs in your gift to Mom or keep them for yourself (we won't tell).

Brilliant Earth's selection of fine jewelry gives you plenty of stellar Mother's Day gifts to choose from for any mother on your shopping list. To help you choose, we've narrowed down our favorite pieces to make Mother's Day shopping simpler. Below, check out Brilliant Earth's selection of elegant jewelry for Mother's Day that she'll want to wear again and again.

