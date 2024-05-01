Shop
Sponsored by Brilliant Earth

14 Dazzling Mother's Day Gifts Ideas from Brilliant Earth: Shop Sustainable Jewelry for Every Budget

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Brilliant Earth Mothers Day 2024
Brilliant Earth
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:43 AM PDT, May 1, 2024

Whether you're looking for simple studs or lavish diamonds, Brilliant Earth's selection of fine jewelry is perfect for Mother's Day.

When it comes to Mother's Day gift ideas that knock it out of the park, fine jewelry is always a winner. A quality piece of jewelry is sentimental, stylish, and lasts for generations — when you buy from reliable and respected brands, that is.

If you're looking to treat your mom or the mother figure in your life to exquisite jewelry gifts this Mother's Day, look no further than Brilliant Earth's selection of ethical and sustainable bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces.

Shop Brilliant Earth Mother's Day Jewelry

Not only is Brilliant Earth good for the planet — with responsibly sourced, conflict-free diamonds, gemstones, recycled precious metals, and sustainable packaging — but the brand's selection of Mother's Day gifts offers a wide range of options at several price points. Including both lab-grown and responsibly sourced natural diamonds, Brilliant Earth's Mother's Day fine jewelry gifts offer subtle or bold sparkle to meet any preference. On top of this, from April 30 to May 3, shoppers will receive a complimentary pair of diamond stud earrings with purchases of over $1,000. Include the responsibly and ethically sourced studs in your gift to Mom or keep them for yourself (we won't tell).

Receive a Pair of Diamond Stud Earrings

Brilliant Earth's selection of fine jewelry gives you plenty of stellar Mother's Day gifts to choose from for any mother on your shopping list. To help you choose, we've narrowed down our favorite pieces to make Mother's Day shopping simpler. Below, check out Brilliant Earth's selection of elegant jewelry for Mother's Day that she'll want to wear again and again. 

Brilliant Earth Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts

Script Mama Diamond Pendant Necklace

Script Mama Diamond Pendant Necklace
Brilliant Earth

Script Mama Diamond Pendant Necklace

A Mother's Day Favorite, this petite and stylish mama necklace is made with 14k yellow gold and round diamonds.

$1,295

Shop Now

Sol Signature Diamond 6.5 In. Bracelet

Sol Signature Diamond 6.5 In. Bracelet
Brilliant Earth

Sol Signature Diamond 6.5 In. Bracelet

Customize this stunning bracelet with diamond characters, like this one that says "mama."

$2,950

Shop Now

Sol Starburst Diamond Ring

Sol Starburst Diamond Ring
Brilliant Earth

Sol Starburst Diamond Ring

The illustrious diamonds on this stackable ring take inspiration from the energy and warmth of the sun.

$1,390

Shop Now

Lab Diamond Tube Huggie Earrings (2/3 ct. tw.)

Lab Diamond Tube Huggie Earrings (2/3 ct. tw.)
Brilliant Earth

Lab Diamond Tube Huggie Earrings (2/3 ct. tw.)

The stylish mom will adore these trendy, huggie hoop earrings crafted with 14k yellow gold and sparkling diamonds.

$1,495

Shop Now

Lab Emerald Tube Ring

Lab Emerald Tube Ring
Brilliant Earth

Lab Emerald Tube Ring

She will stand out wearing this stunning emerald-adorned ring.

$1,990

Shop Now

Diamond Sweetheart Signet Ring

Diamond Sweetheart Signet Ring
Brilliant Earth

Diamond Sweetheart Signet Ring

Show the mother figure in your life how much you love her with this heart-shaped signet ring. 

$1,190

Shop Now

Sweetheart Lab Diamond Pendant Necklace (1/8 ct. tw.)

Sweetheart Lab Diamond Pendant Necklace (1/8 ct. tw.)
Brilliant Earth

Sweetheart Lab Diamond Pendant Necklace (1/8 ct. tw.)

For a sentimental gift that she'll want to wear each day, you can't go wrong with this breathtaking heart-shaped necklace accented with a lab diamond.

Clover Lab Diamond Bracelet

Clover Lab Diamond Bracelet
Brilliant Earth

Clover Lab Diamond Bracelet

Bring her some luck with this unique and dainty four-leaf clover 14k yellow gold bracelet. 

Lab Diamond Huggie Perfect Hoop Earrings

Lab Diamond Huggie Perfect Hoop Earrings
Brilliant Earth

Lab Diamond Huggie Perfect Hoop Earrings

The classic hoop earring is elevated with twinkling diamonds. As a bonus, you can customize the size and select natural or lab-grown diamonds.

Fairmined Spira Diamond Hoop Earrings (1/2 ct. tw.)

Fairmined Spira Diamond Hoop Earrings (1/2 ct. tw.)
Brilliant Earth

Fairmined Spira Diamond Hoop Earrings (1/2 ct. tw.)

As part of the Fairmined Collection, the proceeds from these earrings contribute to the socioeconomic development and environmental protection of artisanal and small-scale mining communities. 

$1,595

Shop Now

Fairmined Spira Ring

Fairmined Spira Ring
Brilliant Earth

Fairmined Spira Ring

Match the Fairmined Spira Hoop Earrings with the Fairmined Spira Ring for a set Mom can feel good about. 

$1,490

Shop Now

Certified Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings (1 1/2 ct. tw.)

Certified Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings (1 1/2 ct. tw.)
Brilliant Earth

Certified Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings (1 1/2 ct. tw.)

Add a pair of bright, beautiful white gold stud earrings with glittering diamonds to her jewelry collection.

$1,995

Shop Now

Certified Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet (2 ct. tw.)

Certified Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet (2 ct. tw.)
Brilliant Earth

Certified Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet (2 ct. tw.)

A delicate tennis bracelet is a trendy style with timeless appeal, especially when it's crafted with 14k rose gold and twinkling diamonds like this one.

$2,495

Shop Now

Hydrangea Bouquet Earrings

Hydrangea Bouquet Earrings
Brilliant Earth

Hydrangea Bouquet Earrings

Drawing inspiration from hydrangea plants, these earrings are another Mother's Day favorite at Brilliant Earth.

Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Twist Pendant (6mm)

Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Twist Pendant (6mm)
Brilliant Earth

Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Twist Pendant (6mm)

For the mom who prefers pearls to diamonds, this elegant pendant necklace will be sure to make her smile.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

