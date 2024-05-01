Whether you're looking for simple studs or lavish diamonds, Brilliant Earth's selection of fine jewelry is perfect for Mother's Day.
When it comes to Mother's Day gift ideas that knock it out of the park, fine jewelry is always a winner. A quality piece of jewelry is sentimental, stylish, and lasts for generations — when you buy from reliable and respected brands, that is.
If you're looking to treat your mom or the mother figure in your life to exquisite jewelry gifts this Mother's Day, look no further than Brilliant Earth's selection of ethical and sustainable bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces.
Shop Brilliant Earth Mother's Day Jewelry
Not only is Brilliant Earth good for the planet — with responsibly sourced, conflict-free diamonds, gemstones, recycled precious metals, and sustainable packaging — but the brand's selection of Mother's Day gifts offers a wide range of options at several price points. Including both lab-grown and responsibly sourced natural diamonds, Brilliant Earth's Mother's Day fine jewelry gifts offer subtle or bold sparkle to meet any preference. On top of this, from April 30 to May 3, shoppers will receive a complimentary pair of diamond stud earrings with purchases of over $1,000. Include the responsibly and ethically sourced studs in your gift to Mom or keep them for yourself (we won't tell).
Receive a Pair of Diamond Stud Earrings
Brilliant Earth's selection of fine jewelry gives you plenty of stellar Mother's Day gifts to choose from for any mother on your shopping list. To help you choose, we've narrowed down our favorite pieces to make Mother's Day shopping simpler. Below, check out Brilliant Earth's selection of elegant jewelry for Mother's Day that she'll want to wear again and again.
Brilliant Earth Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts
Script Mama Diamond Pendant Necklace
A Mother's Day Favorite, this petite and stylish mama necklace is made with 14k yellow gold and round diamonds.
Sol Signature Diamond 6.5 In. Bracelet
Customize this stunning bracelet with diamond characters, like this one that says "mama."
Sol Starburst Diamond Ring
The illustrious diamonds on this stackable ring take inspiration from the energy and warmth of the sun.
Lab Diamond Tube Huggie Earrings (2/3 ct. tw.)
The stylish mom will adore these trendy, huggie hoop earrings crafted with 14k yellow gold and sparkling diamonds.
Lab Emerald Tube Ring
She will stand out wearing this stunning emerald-adorned ring.
Diamond Sweetheart Signet Ring
Show the mother figure in your life how much you love her with this heart-shaped signet ring.
Sweetheart Lab Diamond Pendant Necklace (1/8 ct. tw.)
For a sentimental gift that she'll want to wear each day, you can't go wrong with this breathtaking heart-shaped necklace accented with a lab diamond.
Clover Lab Diamond Bracelet
Bring her some luck with this unique and dainty four-leaf clover 14k yellow gold bracelet.
Lab Diamond Huggie Perfect Hoop Earrings
The classic hoop earring is elevated with twinkling diamonds. As a bonus, you can customize the size and select natural or lab-grown diamonds.
Fairmined Spira Diamond Hoop Earrings (1/2 ct. tw.)
As part of the Fairmined Collection, the proceeds from these earrings contribute to the socioeconomic development and environmental protection of artisanal and small-scale mining communities.
Fairmined Spira Ring
Match the Fairmined Spira Hoop Earrings with the Fairmined Spira Ring for a set Mom can feel good about.
Certified Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings (1 1/2 ct. tw.)
Add a pair of bright, beautiful white gold stud earrings with glittering diamonds to her jewelry collection.
Certified Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet (2 ct. tw.)
A delicate tennis bracelet is a trendy style with timeless appeal, especially when it's crafted with 14k rose gold and twinkling diamonds like this one.
Hydrangea Bouquet Earrings
Drawing inspiration from hydrangea plants, these earrings are another Mother's Day favorite at Brilliant Earth.
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Twist Pendant (6mm)
For the mom who prefers pearls to diamonds, this elegant pendant necklace will be sure to make her smile.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
