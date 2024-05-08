Spoiling Mom this Mother's Day doesn't need to break the bank.
Before we know it, Mom's big day will be here.
That's right — Mother's Day 2024 arrives on Sunday, May 12, which means there's less than a week to figure out the perfect gift to celebrate the moms and mother figures in your life. Just because you're tight on funds doesn't mean you can't find something Mom will want to unwrap on the holiday all about her. Your first spot for finding affordable Mother's Day gifts should be Amazon, as the online retailer is slashing prices on gift ideas she'll love.
We want to help you make this Mother's Day a special one while sticking to a budget. Since the ultimate goal of a Mother's Day gift is letting Mom know how much you appreciate her, we've compiled a list of ideas under $20 at Amazon to help make her day as special as possible. Our curated picks will work for all types of moms and include gift ideas from relaxing spa treatments to OPI nail polish sets to insulated water bottles and highly coveted skincare.
Below, check out our list of the best Mother's Day gift ideas for under $20 at Amazon to make sure Mom feels adored this Mother's Day and every day without emptying your wallet.
Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $20 on Amazon
OPI Four-Piece Gift Set: Spring '24, Your Way Collection
Let Mom try out a few of OPI's best nail polishes for spring with this four-piece collection. They come in mini bottles so she won't have to worry about them drying out before finishing them.
100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen
Did Mom dominate the bake sales in your younger years? She will adore this charming and comprehensive cookbook with cookie and sweet treat recipes created by popular blogger Sarah Kieffer.
Lindt Mini Pralines
We would want these exquisite pralines from Lindt any time of the year.
Reebok Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water Bottle
She can stay hydrated with the help of this stylish water bottle from Reebok, available in three aesthetically pleasing color combinations.
Tell Me Your Life Story, Mom: A Mother’s Guided Journal and Memory Keepsake Book
With over 200 questions, this simple journal allows mom to reminisce on her life while creating a keepsake for her children.
OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub
She won't need to go to the salon for a scalp treatment when you gift her this best-selling scalp and body scrub from OUAI.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Add a pop of color to Mom's kitchen with these rainbow-hued knives from Cuisinart.
Hamilton Beach Portable Blender
The mom who is constantly on the go or who loves a healthy smoothie every day will appreciate this powerful and portable blender offered in multiple colors.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials + Makeup Sponge Kit
The beauty-loving mom will appreciate these brushes and makeup sponges that have an impressive 4.8 out of 5 star rating with over 21,000 reviews.
Landneoo Vintage Coffee Mugs Set
Overnight oats, her morning coffee and a yogurt parfait are just a few ways Mom can use these gorgeous vintage glass mugs.
KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set
These lovely lavender-hued oven mitts from KitchenAid are discounted by nearly 50% making it a great time to update Mom's set.
Yogi Tea Organic Favorites Sampler Gift Box
If a cup of tea is her cup of tea, then she will love this gift set sampler from Yogi Tea.
Kitsch Ice Roller
Treat Mom to a spa day at home whenever she desires with this Kitsch Ice Roller. All she has to do is store the roller in the fridge for an at-home treatment that can help decrease puffiness and soothe skin.
'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears
Britney Spears finally tells her own story on her own terms in her memoir. Mom can dive into an unprecedented look at the life of one of the world's most famous and beloved stars.
Freshcut Paper Pop Up Cards: Buttercups and Butterflies
Here's a Mother's Day card that really makes a statement.
Good Molecules Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Elevate her skincare routine with the highly rated Good Molecules' hyaluronic acid serum that's said to help plumb, smooth and hydrate skin.
DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker
This mini waffle maker makes a bit bigger than bite-sized heart-shaped waffles. It's a perfect way to save "I love you" on Mother's Day one waffle at a time.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm deposits a light blush of color while using murumuru and shea butter to help hydrate lips. It comes in multiple shades and fruity flavors Mom will enjoy.
Yinuo Candle Store Scented Candles Gifts Set
This set of soy scented candles does double gift duty—each candle comes in a reusable container with a lid.
