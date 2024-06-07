As sun-kissed days approach, Bluemercury is celebrating the arrival of the new season with its huge Summer Shopping Party Sale. If you're looking to score some luxury beauty and wellness items for a fresh start to the season, now's the time. The sale extravaganza features a treasure trove of deals on beloved brands like Augustinus Bader, Lafco, Oribe, La Mer, Diptyque and so many more.

Now through June 19, shoppers can save up to 20% off orders totaling $200 or more, 25% off purchases of $500 or more and 30% off when spending $1,000 or more. Just use the code SUMMER at checkout to unlock savings on best-selling luxury products.

Shop the Bluemercury Sale

Whether you're looking to elevate your self-care routine or refresh your beauty arsenal for the new season, Bluemercury has a colossal variety of skincare, hair care, perfumes and candles. From La Mer's lifting and firming mask to Boy Smells' candle collab with Kacey Musgraves, you'll find deals on everything you need to unwind after long summer days.

Below, shop the best deals from the Bluemercury Summer Shopping Party Sale. There’s legitimately thousands of luxury favorites that it’s difficult to choose, but we’re just the messenger. You will need to pick the posh staples yourself.

Best Bluemercury Skincare Deals

Best Bluemercury Fragrance Deals

Best Bluemercury Candle Deals

Best Bluemercury Self-Care Deals

