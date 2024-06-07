The Bluemercury Summer Shopping Party Sale has thousands of beauty deals from brands like Augustinus Bader, La Mer, Lafco and more.
As sun-kissed days approach, Bluemercury is celebrating the arrival of the new season with its huge Summer Shopping Party Sale. If you're looking to score some luxury beauty and wellness items for a fresh start to the season, now's the time. The sale extravaganza features a treasure trove of deals on beloved brands like Augustinus Bader, Lafco, Oribe, La Mer, Diptyque and so many more.
Now through June 19, shoppers can save up to 20% off orders totaling $200 or more, 25% off purchases of $500 or more and 30% off when spending $1,000 or more. Just use the code SUMMER at checkout to unlock savings on best-selling luxury products.
Whether you're looking to elevate your self-care routine or refresh your beauty arsenal for the new season, Bluemercury has a colossal variety of skincare, hair care, perfumes and candles. From La Mer's lifting and firming mask to Boy Smells' candle collab with Kacey Musgraves, you'll find deals on everything you need to unwind after long summer days.
Below, shop the best deals from the Bluemercury Summer Shopping Party Sale. There’s legitimately thousands of luxury favorites that it’s difficult to choose, but we’re just the messenger. You will need to pick the posh staples yourself.
Best Bluemercury Skincare Deals
La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask
This facial mask from La Mer is infused with serum-strength sculpting power for a lifted look and firmer feel.
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
This luxurious body cream is said to be deeply hydrating to help make skin silky and smooth. The before-and-after photos are impressive!
Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask
Instead of roses, give her a Black Rose Cream Mask. This deeply hydrating facial mask is rich in anti-aging ingredients and a comforting experience.
Best Bluemercury Fragrance Deals
Tom Ford Electric Cherry Eau de Parfum
Morello cherry, ginger, musk, jasmine sambac and pink peppercorn mingle in this delicious scent.
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne
Pomegranate and red fruits are balanced by lily and spicy woods in this popular scent.
Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum
Florist is a light-hearted sumptuous blend of lily of the valley, pear, honeysuckle, cedar and more botanical notes. All in a cheery pink bottle that looks beautiful on a vanity.
Best Bluemercury Candle Deals
Boy Smells Deeper Well Candle
Inspired by Kacey Musgraves' single "Deeper Well", this candle blends earthy gourmand notes to create a fresh and inviting scent.
Diptyque Mini Candle Set Cyprès, Figuier and Citronnelle
Bring the vibrant spirit of summer into your home with this set of mini-sized candles, featuring Diptyque's classic Cyprès, Figuier and Citronnelle scents.
Lafco Duchess Peony Signature Candle
Notes of rain mist, cassis berries, pink-petaled peonies and roses, floral musk and camellia deliver a delicate scent perfect for summer.
Best Bluemercury Self-Care Deals
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Sleeping on silky materials can help to reduce friction and tugging on delicate facial skin, which is a factor in causing wrinkles.
Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
This porcelain oil diffuser with a timer will scent your home while looking sophisticated.
Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath
Osea's skin-softening fizzy mineral bath powder provides an immersive and soothing bathing experience.
