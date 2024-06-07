Shop
The Best Luxury Beauty Deals to Shop from Bluemercury's Summer Sale: Augustinus Bader, La Mer and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:48 PM PDT, June 7, 2024

The Bluemercury Summer Shopping Party Sale has thousands of beauty deals from brands like Augustinus Bader, La Mer, Lafco and more.

As sun-kissed days approach, Bluemercury is celebrating the arrival of the new season with its huge Summer Shopping Party Sale. If you're looking to score some luxury beauty and wellness items for a fresh start to the season, now's the time. The sale extravaganza features a treasure trove of deals on beloved brands like Augustinus Bader, Lafco, Oribe, La Mer, Diptyque and so many more.

Now through June 19, shoppers can save up to 20% off orders totaling $200 or more, 25% off purchases of $500 or more and 30% off when spending $1,000 or more. Just use the code SUMMER at checkout to unlock savings on best-selling luxury products.

Shop the Bluemercury Sale

Whether you're looking to elevate your self-care routine or refresh your beauty arsenal for the new season, Bluemercury has a colossal variety of skincarehair care, perfumes and candles. From La Mer's lifting and firming mask to Boy Smells' candle collab with Kacey Musgraves, you'll find deals on everything you need to unwind after long summer days.

Below, shop the best deals from the Bluemercury Summer Shopping Party Sale. There’s legitimately thousands of luxury favorites that it’s difficult to choose, but we’re just the messenger. You will need to pick the posh staples yourself.

Best Bluemercury Skincare Deals

La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask

La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask
Bluemercury

La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask

This facial mask from La Mer is infused with serum-strength sculpting power for a lifted look and firmer feel.

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
Bluemercury

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

This luxurious body cream is said to be deeply hydrating to help make skin silky and smooth. The before-and-after photos are impressive! 

$110-$190

Shop Now

Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask

Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask
Bluemercury

Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask

Instead of roses, give her a Black Rose Cream Mask. This deeply hydrating facial mask is rich in anti-aging ingredients and a comforting experience.

Best Bluemercury Fragrance Deals

Tom Ford Electric Cherry Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Electric Cherry Eau de Parfum
Bluemercury

Tom Ford Electric Cherry Eau de Parfum

Morello cherry, ginger, musk, jasmine sambac and pink peppercorn mingle in this delicious scent.

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne
Bluemercury

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne

Pomegranate and red fruits are balanced by lily and spicy woods in this popular scent.

Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum
Bluemercury

Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum

Florist is a light-hearted sumptuous blend of lily of the valley, pear, honeysuckle, cedar and more botanical notes. All in a cheery pink bottle that looks beautiful on a vanity. 

 Best Bluemercury Candle Deals

Boy Smells Deeper Well Candle

Boy Smells Deeper Well Candle
Bluemercury

Boy Smells Deeper Well Candle

Inspired by Kacey Musgraves' single "Deeper Well", this candle blends earthy gourmand notes to create a fresh and inviting scent.

Diptyque Mini Candle Set Cyprès, Figuier and Citronnelle

Diptyque Mini Candle Set Cyprès, Figuier and Citronnelle
Bluemercury

Diptyque Mini Candle Set Cyprès, Figuier and Citronnelle

Bring the vibrant spirit of summer into your home with this set of mini-sized candles, featuring Diptyque's classic Cyprès, Figuier and Citronnelle scents.

Lafco Duchess Peony Signature Candle

Lafco Duchess Peony Signature Candle
Bluemercury

Lafco Duchess Peony Signature Candle

Notes of rain mist, cassis berries, pink-petaled peonies and roses, floral musk and camellia deliver a delicate scent perfect for summer.

Best Bluemercury Self-Care Deals

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Bluemercury

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Sleeping on silky materials can help to reduce friction and tugging on delicate facial skin, which is a factor in causing wrinkles.

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
Bluemercury

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

This porcelain oil diffuser with a timer will scent your home while looking sophisticated. 

$74-$123

Shop Now

Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath

Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath
Bluemercury

Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath

Osea's skin-softening fizzy mineral bath powder provides an immersive and soothing bathing experience. 

