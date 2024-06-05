Bobbi Brown's latest beauty brand is no less groundbreaking than her first eponymously named one. Jones Road Beauty is the newest line from the trendsetting makeup maven. Brown has created some fantastic products for minimalist beauty lovers — the most innovative and well-known is the Miracle Balm.

The brand launched the coveted beauty product in mini sets just weeks ago and sold out quickly. Don't worry; you can score full-sized beauties, including brand-new summer-ready shades. Below, makeup artist Jenna Menard demos one of the new Miracle Balm shades, Cocoa Bronze, in a Jones Road Beauty Instagram post. Add concealer and mascara to have a three-minute beauty routine for every day and beyond. Have you ever seen such a sultry yet easy beauty hack?

Shop the Miracle Balm

The Miracle Balm is a healthy gloss for your face, but so much more. While many light-catching highlighters can unfortunately accentuate skin texture, the Miracle Balm gives a glow. Just pat it on (not so much that it's sticky) and let it do its subtle thing: waking up dull complexions and adding radiance. You'll catch yourself in the mirror or on Zoom and think, wow, she's glowy!

Apply Miracle Balm to cheekbones, eyelids and our favorite spot: the cupid's bow above the lip center. The bronze shades are perfect for collarbones, legs and more. The regular-sized tubs of Miracle Balm last a long time, so you will find yourself applying with abandon. They lightly hydrate skin, so you may also use them for sealing in moisture for dry skin. Jones Road Beauty has a blog post that details how to use the Miracle Balm if you are still unsure which to try first. Fan favorites include Dusty Rose, Au Naturel and Golden Hour.

Shop the newly-released summer hues now.

Miracle Balm in Pinched Cheeks Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm in Pinched Cheeks Pinched Cheeks is a medium rosy pink with subtle multidimensional shimmer for nearly any skin tone. If you love Dusty Rose or Flushed, this may be one for you. $38 Shop Now

Miracle Balm in Cocoa Broze Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm in Cocoa Broze This deep, plummy bronze hue looks dark in the pot but sheers out on application. The stunning shade gives a sun-kissed flush and is suitable for medium to deeper skin tones. $38 Shop Now

Miracle Balm in Miami Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm in Miami While this warm, peachy coral shade was released a few months ago, Miami is a sweet summertime pop of color. It has subtle gold shimmer. $38 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: