Summer beauty deals are heating up, because popular clean-beauty brand Ilia has a site-wide sale of up to 25% off. The sale runs from June 5 to June 13, when you can score 25% off orders over $125 — or 20% off any order.
For purchases over $175, you will also get a free full-sized True Skin Serum Concealer, one of the brand’s most popular products. No code is needed to receive this generous discount.
The brand recently debuted the Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon, a versatile pencil lip color that can be used as a liner, under gloss, or over the entire lip. The deeply saturated, wearable colors are perfect for creating effortless summertime looks and are already getting rave reviews.
Ilia makeup has legions of fans, including celebrities like Lily Gladstone and Vanessa Hudgens. However, you don’t have to be a star to appreciate the creamy textures and wearable hues. The brand also makes some seriously nice skin care, including the best-selling Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream. Ilia is also Leaping-Bunny certified, so you can shop conscientiously.
Shop the Ilia Beauty Friends and Family Sale now to stock up on all of your favorites and maybe try a few new ones at a special rate.
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Super Serum Skin Tint is one of the brand's bestsellers and a favorite of many celebs, including Kate Hudson. It offers light coverage, a dewy finish, and mineral SPF.
Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon
Powered by potent skincare ingredients, Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon is said to hydrate, plump and smooth lips.
Liquid Light Serum Highlighter
This liquid highlighter is available in three shades. It gives skin a dewy, candle-lit glow and helps protect against blue light.
True Skin Serum Concealer
This medium-coverage concealer blends seamlessly into the skin and doesn't settle in creases. Fans of the brand, including Pamela Anderson, love this product for its smooth finish and all-day wear.
The Base Face Milk
This lightweight essence and hydrating face milk helps calm redness while lightly moisturizing. It works perfectly under makeup.
Multi-Stick
A one-and-done multi-stick for cheeks and lips for easy-peasy makeup looks. It's available in 12 shades.
