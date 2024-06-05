Summer beauty deals are heating up, because popular clean-beauty brand Ilia has a site-wide sale of up to 25% off. The sale runs from June 5 to June 13, when you can score 25% off orders over $125 — or 20% off any order.

For purchases over $175, you will also get a free full-sized True Skin Serum Concealer, one of the brand’s most popular products. No code is needed to receive this generous discount.

The brand recently debuted the Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon, a versatile pencil lip color that can be used as a liner, under gloss, or over the entire lip. The deeply saturated, wearable colors are perfect for creating effortless summertime looks and are already getting rave reviews.

Ilia makeup has legions of fans, including celebrities like Lily Gladstone and Vanessa Hudgens. However, you don’t have to be a star to appreciate the creamy textures and wearable hues. The brand also makes some seriously nice skin care, including the best-selling Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream. Ilia is also Leaping-Bunny certified, so you can shop conscientiously.

Shop the Ilia Beauty Friends and Family Sale now to stock up on all of your favorites and maybe try a few new ones at a special rate.

Multi-Stick Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick A one-and-done multi-stick for cheeks and lips for easy-peasy makeup looks. It's available in 12 shades.

