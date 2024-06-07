As we step into summer, everyone's skincare routines could likely use a few quick upgrades for the upcoming hot and humid weather. From scorching heat and harmful UV rays to increased humidity, the summer months can do a number on our skin. If you're looking to renew your skincare staples, Los Angeles-based skincare brand Youth To The People is hosting a major sale on its best-selling skin care products.

Now through Friday, June 14, the weeklong Youth to the People sale is offering 25% off sitewide. Powered by superfoods and the latest technology, the clean skincare brand's products could be the key to your summer glow up.

Shop Youth to the People's Sale

100% vegan and cruelty-free, Youth To The People went viral on TikTok for its unique superfood-powered products. The fan-favorite Superfood Cleanser uses a blend of ingredients like kale, spinach, and green tea to create a vitamin and antioxidant-rich formula that never strips the skin.

While the brand is best known for its Superfood Cleanser, there are plenty more nourishing skincare products to shop, including our favorite Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask that pumps your skin full of moisture. From vitamin C serums to face masks, shop the best finds from the Youth to the People sale below.

Best Youth to the People Deals

Superfood Cleanser Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser Try the facial cleanser that took TikTok by storm. The wash is made of superfood antioxidants from kale, spinach and green tea for a gentle clean your skin will drink up. $39 $29 Shop Now

Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash This cold and flu season (and all year long), keep hands clean, germ-free and smelling yummy with Youth To The People's Superfood and Cedarwood Fresh Greens hand wash. $39 $29 Shop Now

