Youth to the People's Best-Selling Skincare Is 25% Off to Refresh Your Summer Routine

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:21 PM PDT, June 7, 2024

It's time for your summer glow up. Save 25% on skincare bestsellers at the Youth to the People sale this week.

As we step into summer, everyone's skincare routines could likely use a few quick upgrades for the upcoming hot and humid weather. From scorching heat and harmful UV rays to increased humidity, the summer months can do a number on our skin. If you're looking to renew your skincare staples, Los Angeles-based skincare brand Youth To The People is hosting a major sale on its best-selling skin care products. 

Now through Friday, June 14, the weeklong Youth to the People sale is offering 25% off sitewide. Powered by superfoods and the latest technology, the clean skincare brand's products could be the key to your summer glow up.

100% vegan and cruelty-free, Youth To The People went viral on TikTok for its unique superfood-powered products. The fan-favorite Superfood Cleanser uses a blend of ingredients like kale, spinach, and green tea to create a vitamin and antioxidant-rich formula that never strips the skin.

While the brand is best known for its Superfood Cleanser, there are plenty more nourishing skincare products to shop, including our favorite Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask that pumps your skin full of moisture. From vitamin C serums to face masks, shop the best finds from the Youth to the People sale below.

Superfood Cleanser

Superfood Cleanser

Try the facial cleanser that took TikTok by storm. The wash is made of superfood antioxidants from kale, spinach and green tea for a gentle clean your skin will drink up. 

$39 $29

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

With powerful, antioxidant-rich superberries and THD ascorbate, this overnight mask helps to target dullness and uneven skin tone for brighter, more radiant skin.

 

$52 $39

15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Serum

15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Serum

Vitamin C serums are all the rage these days for their ability to hydrate and help brighten skin. Youth To The People wakes things with a shot of plant-derived caffeine for skin that looks nurtured and refreshed. 

$69 $52

Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash

Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash

This cold and flu season (and all year long), keep hands clean, germ-free and smelling yummy with Youth To The People's Superfood and Cedarwood Fresh Greens hand wash. 

$39 $29

Superfood Daily Duo

Superfood Daily Duo

Grab this gift set featuring Omar Apollo's go-to face moisturizer and the TikTok-famous Superfood face cleanser.

$48 $36

Tags: