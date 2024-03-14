Peptides are trending. Here's what you should know and how you can incorporate them into your skincare routine.
Between retinol, ceramides, peptides and more, it seems a science degree is needed to understand the skincare world these days. Our suggestion? Take it one skincare routine step at a time. Right now, peptides are trending in a big way, making this a great opportunity to learn more about products where peptides are found and what a peptide serum could do for your skin care and skin health.
Peptides are blocks of proteins, like collagen and elastin, that help bring a healthy balance to your skin. Using skincare products made with peptides can help you achieve a more youthful glow by reducing inflammation, evening out your skin tone and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Peptides might also reduce breakouts, as some are antimicrobial.
It's a snap to incorporate peptides into your routine by using products like moisturizers, eye creams and more with peptides in them, but today we're breaking down the best peptide serums that can help you get glowy skin this spring. Some of these products also tout other beneficial ingredients, including black tea, squalane, electric daisy and more. Tons of beloved brands carry these products, from Paula's Choice to Rhode. Before making changes to your skincare routine, it's never a bad idea to consult your dermatologist or doctor.
Ahead, shop peptide serum options for various skincare needs.
Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster
This serum has six pro-collagen peptides and claims to smooth lines in mere minutes and firm, plump and reduce wrinkles in approximately four weeks.
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + Copper Peptides 1% Serum
This serum includes five peptide technologies, amino acids and multiple hyaluronic acids. These can help improve the appearance of fine and dynamic lines while supporting your skin’s elasticity, smoothness and firmness. The direct copper peptides work to target signs of aging that are typically associated with oxidative stress (when your antioxidant levels are low).
COSRX 6x Peptide Collagen Booster
The brand behind the viral snail mucin serum also has a reviewer-loved peptide serum. It has six peptides that can help improve skin elasticity, fine lines, pores and radiance.
Beekman 1802 Electric Daisy and Peptide Firming Serum
This unique serum has three peptides, electric daisy (a plant-based active) and encapsulated CoQ10 bubbles that help to boost collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Fresh Black Tea Firming Peptides Serum
This serum promises a tightening effect. It has firming peptides and honeysuckle extract to help improve skin elasticity and support skin density. Its black tea complex is built to offer antioxidant protection for a firmer, lifted appearance.
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
Hailey Bieber's Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid is a gel serum that claims to plump and hydrate skin for a glazed look.
Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
This non-sticky serum is great for hydrating skin using plumping ingredients like copper peptides, hyaluronic acid, squalane and polyglutamic acid. It can also help kickstart collagen and elastic production.
Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum
Crafted with lactic acid (an AHA) and a peptide complex, this serum packs a punch. The AHA gently exfoliates while the peptides moisturize to help reinvigorate dull skin and reduce signs of aging.
NuFACE Firming + Radiant Super Peptide Booster Serum
This serum is formulated with IonPlex technology, a triple-peptide complex and peony root extract. It's said to help improve skin's firmness and elasticity while reducing fine lines.
Keys Soulcare Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum
Developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist, Alicia Keys' rejuvenating facial serum is said to provide hydration and visibly improve fine lines and wrinkles.