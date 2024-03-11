Last night was one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, the 96th Academy Awards, and one of the highlights happens before the show even starts: The red carpet show. When that red carpet rolls out, our favorite stars bring it. From stunning gowns to perfectly quaffed hair and hours in the makeup chair, these celebs dazzle even more during awards season.

Preparation for the red carpet starts with a good skincare routine, and we've got the scoop on what some of our favorite stars used to get ready for the 2024 Oscars, from Colman Domingo and Sandra Hüller's red light therapy treatment and the skincare products used by Emily Blunt and Lily Gladstone's celebrity facialist to glowing serum with an SPF worn by Vanessa Hudgens.

You'll be one step closer to achieving radiant, glowing skin like that of the top celebrities when using these Oscars red carpet-worthy skincare items. As with any change to your skincare routine, it's never a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist.

Below, see a breakdown of the most popular skincare products used during the 2024 Oscars.

Nominated actors Colman Domingo and Sandra Hüller trusted the Solwave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand ahead of the awards ceremony. The tool uses red light therapy to help decrease puffiness, boost glow and prepare skin for moisturizing and makeup products. Domingo's makeup artist, Jamie Richmond, explained in a statement, “Not only does it help Colman’s skincare effectiveness, it’s also a 12-minute mini spa session where he can just relax and center himself.”

Celebrity facialist Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine used The Method by Augustinus Bader on his Oscars-bound clients, including Emily Blunt, Lily Gladstone, John Krasinski, and Meghann Fahy, who attended the after-party. The Method features six of Augustinus Bader's products (listed in order below) to encourage visible results instantly, according to the luxury skincare brand.

Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm The Cleansing Balm melts into a luxurious milky cleanser, helping clear away impurities and stubborn makeup. Unlike cleansers that leave your skin feeling dry and tight, this patented balm uses purifying, gentle botanicals, essential fatty acids, minerals and antioxidants so you can help nourish your skin with every wash. $80 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This best-selling, deeply hydrating daily moisturizer claims to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients — which the brand claims are optimized for skin cell renewal — soak into your skin. $300 Shop Now

Meghann Fahy and Vanessa Hudgens used Naked Sundays as part of their Oscar skincare routine. Both Fahy and Hudgens used their warm and glowy sunscreens and serums to encourage a boost of radiance.

