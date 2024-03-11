Beauty & Wellness

Oscars Red Carpet-Worthy Skincare: Shop Products Used by Emily Blunt, Meghann Fahy and More at the Oscars

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oscars red carpet skincare secrets
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 1:42 PM PDT, March 11, 2024

Get looks like the stars with the help of these skincare secrets.

Last night was one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, the 96th Academy Awards, and one of the highlights happens before the show even starts: The red carpet show. When that red carpet rolls out, our favorite stars bring it. From stunning gowns to perfectly quaffed hair and hours in the makeup chair, these celebs dazzle even more during awards season.

Preparation for the red carpet starts with a good skincare routine, and we've got the scoop on what some of our favorite stars used to get ready for the 2024 Oscars, from Colman Domingo and Sandra Hüller's red light therapy treatment and the skincare products used by Emily Blunt and Lily Gladstone's celebrity facialist to glowing serum with an SPF worn by Vanessa Hudgens.

You'll be one step closer to achieving radiant, glowing skin like that of the top celebrities when using these Oscars red carpet-worthy skincare items. As with any change to your skincare routine, it's never a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist.

Below, see a breakdown of the most popular skincare products used during the 2024 Oscars. 

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand

Nominated actors Colman Domingo and Sandra Hüller trusted the Solwave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand ahead of the awards ceremony. The tool uses red light therapy to help decrease puffiness, boost glow and prepare skin for moisturizing and makeup products. Domingo's makeup artist, Jamie Richmond, explained in a statement, “Not only does it help Colman’s skincare effectiveness, it’s also a 12-minute mini spa session where he can just relax and center himself.” 

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand
Amazon

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand

You can purchase the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand through Amazon, but it's also available on Solawave's website where the brand is offering 35% off right now with code RED35 at checkout.

$169 $110

with code RED35

Shop on Solawave
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The Method by Augustinus Bader

Celebrity facialist Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine used The Method by Augustinus Bader on his Oscars-bound clients, including Emily Blunt, Lily Gladstone, John Krasinski, and Meghann Fahy, who attended the after-party. The Method features six of Augustinus Bader's products (listed in order below) to encourage visible results instantly, according to the luxury skincare brand. 

Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm

Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm
Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm

The Cleansing Balm melts into a luxurious milky cleanser, helping clear away impurities and stubborn makeup. Unlike cleansers that leave your skin feeling dry and tight, this patented balm uses purifying, gentle botanicals, essential fatty acids, minerals and antioxidants so you can help nourish your skin with every wash.

Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel

Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel
Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel

Crafted with gentle botanical blends to help soothe skin, Augustinus Bader's The Cream Cleansing Gel can lead to more nourished and hydrated skin. 

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil
Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil

This ultra-luxurious face oil helps give skin a hydration boost without leaving a greasy residue.

Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask

Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask
Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask

For dull, dehydrated skin, try The Face Cream Mask from Augustinus Bader which helps deliver a boost of radiance and hydration. 

Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream

Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream
Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream

Made with anti-inflammatory ingredients and antioxidants, The Ultimate Soothing Cream helps strengthen the skin's barrier against environmental factors.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This best-selling, deeply hydrating daily moisturizer claims to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients — which the brand claims are optimized for skin cell renewal — soak into your skin. 

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Naked Sundays SPF

Meghann Fahy and Vanessa Hudgens used Naked Sundays as part of their Oscar skincare routine. Both Fahy and Hudgens used their warm and glowy sunscreens and serums to encourage a boost of radiance.

Naked Sundays CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops

Naked Sundays CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops
Naked Sundays

Naked Sundays CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops

These serum drops from Naked Sunday provide a subtle and buildable tint with an illuminating finish. For the Oscars, Hudgens used the Bronze shade (seen above) and Fahy wore the Pearl shade.

$35

CabanaGlow in Bronze

Shop Now

$35

CabanaGlow in Pearl

Shop Now

Naked Sundays SPF50 Golden Glow Body Sunscreen

Naked Sundays SPF50 Golden Glow Body Sunscreen
Naked Sundays

Naked Sundays SPF50 Golden Glow Body Sunscreen

This tinted sunscreen used on both Hudgens and Fahy is infused with gold flecks to offer some shimmer with its sun protection.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2024 After-Parties: New Couple Debuts, Daring Looks, and More

Oscars

Oscars 2024 After-Parties: New Couple Debuts, Daring Looks, and More

2024 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

Oscars

2024 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

Paris Hilton Talks Reuniting With Lindsay Lohan at Oscars Party

Oscars

Paris Hilton Talks Reuniting With Lindsay Lohan at Oscars Party

Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Bradley Cooper's 'Abbott Elementary' Cameo

TV

Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Bradley Cooper's 'Abbott Elementary' Cameo

Oscars 2024: What You Didn't See on TV

Oscars

Oscars 2024: What You Didn't See on TV

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista Make Red Carpet Debut at Oscars After-Party

Oscars

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista Make Red Carpet Debut at Oscars After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Wears Angelina Jolie’s 2004 Oscars Dress to After-Party

Oscars

Sydney Sweeney Wears Angelina Jolie’s 2004 Oscars Dress to After-Party

Eva Mendes Asks Ryan Gosling to 'Put the Kids to Bed' After Oscars

Oscars

Eva Mendes Asks Ryan Gosling to 'Put the Kids to Bed' After Oscars

Tags:

Latest News