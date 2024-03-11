Dancing the night away or murder on the dance floor? Either way, following the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the A-list winners, nominees, and stars stepped out for the glamorous after-parties.

The annual Vanity Fair after-party featured a slew of stars -- from the Kardashian-Jenner family to Barbie standout Margot Robbie. Rumored couples were seen both on the carpet and inside, and many of the stars had the chance to catch up with ET's Denny Directo, offering their reactions to some of the Oscars' most memorable moments.

There were also plenty of former co-star reunions, from The Hunger Games to Legally Blonde.

As if that weren't enough, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian were all spotted at the event, giving fans peak early aughts vibes.

Here's what went down at the Oscars after-parties.

"Feud" Continued

Cindy Ord/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

ET spoke with Matt Damon as he was heading into the show and asked what he thought of Jimmy Kimmel, his faux nemesis, hosting the Oscars.

"He's always terrible," Damon quipped to ET.

Continued Kenergy

Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Barbie star Simu Liu, who performed alongside co-star Ryan Gosling during the "I'm Just Ken" performance at the Oscars, spoke to ET at the Vanity Fair after-party, calling the moment "pretty surreal."

"I blacked out. I don't really have a whole lot of recollection of what happened," he admitted. "I heard [director] Greta [Gerwig] shrieking which is what she does when she's really enjoying something. So we did it all for her, you know?"

Baring the Baby Bump

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

After announcing her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Oscars, Vanessa Hudgens took things up a notch at the after-party, rocking a stunning black sheer gown that showed off her baby bump.

They've Got the Meats

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett and his wife, Tamsin Egerton, were spotted by an eyewitness at the Governors Ball enjoying a plate of food filled with meats.

Never Let Go

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth didn't let go of his wife, Elsa Pataky's, hand at the Governors Ball, even when a fan stopped him for a selfie.

Willem's Question

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

An eyewitness spotted actor Willem Dafoe at the Governors Ball asking a server, "What you got on that pizza, brother?" before taking some for himself.

Sealed With a Kiss

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Stone's husband, Dave McCary, gave the Poor Things actress a sweet kiss on the cheek at the Governors Ball following her big Oscars win.

Double Date

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

After sharing a loving moment on the red carpet, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opted to pose with Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, outside of the Vanity Fair party.

So Fetch

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp wowed on the carpet in Kendra Scott jewelry and Calzedonia tights alongside singer-songwriter Towa Bird. And though the pair ignored questions from ET about whether this was, in fact, a date night, they did opt to take shots of tequila with ET's Denny Directo.

"My vibe is wanting to take another shot," Rapp joked of her look for the night.

Mark's Intuition

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Stone's Poor Things co-star, Mark Ruffalo, told ET at the Vanity Fair party that she was shocked by her big Oscar win.

"I was telling her all night, 'It's gonna be an upset. You're gonna win,'" Ruffalo told ET. "She's like, 'No, it's not. I'm telling you. I'm telling you.' And then she looked at me, she's like, 'Oh my god.'"

Mommy Millennials

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Longtime pals Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan both attended the after-party where Paris admitted to ET it's been "so many years" since she and LiLo went out together.

"But we've been talking about all the mom things," the mother of two, who rocked diamonds by Simon G Jewelry, shared. "And it's so exciting just to have this next phase of our lives, and I'm so proud of her."

Mama Hilton

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

In fact, inside the event, Lindsay was photographed cozying up to Paris' mom, Kathy Hilton.

"I am so happy for her and her new baby," Kathy told ET of Lindsay. "Now they will be having play dates the three of them," referencing Paris, Lindsay and Kim Kardashian.

"All we need is Britney [Spears]," Kathy said. "I saw her the other night… she is doing well. She is doing great."

Katniss and Cinna

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The Hunger Games co-stars Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a sweet reunion at the Vanity Fair after-party, posing together for photos more than a decade after starring in the blockbuster film.

Vintage, Darling!

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at the Vanity Fair after-party in her stunning cream silk gown, which many recognized as Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars look. Inside the venue, Sweeney posed with several stars, including Billie Eilish, Maude Apatow and Camila Cabello.

Naked Barbie

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

For her after-party look, Margot Robbie seemed to be channeling a nude version of her beloved character. Robbie traded her evening gown for a gold corset number with beaded fringe detailing, showing off her killer legs. The beading at the center of the corset appeared to resemble a bellybutton, furthering the illusion.

JT and JB's Date Night

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake only had eyes for his wife, Jessica Biel, on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party. Biel donned a stunning royal blue cape gown with a snake-inspired, sparkly necklace. The couple were spotted laughing together as they posed for photographers.

Kissing Kris

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Longtime Kardashian-Jenner stan, Jennifer Lawrence, caught up with momager Kris Jenner inside the Vanity Fair party where she planted a kiss on the reality TV matriarch's cheek.

Don't Kiss and Tell

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Rumored couple Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan had some fun inside the Vanity Fair after-party after posing separately (but next to each other) on the carpet at the event. The two were later photographed covering their faces and giving coy looks to the camera as they posed side-by-side.

Makeup Free With Brandon Lee

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson continued to show off her flawless skin as she posed makeup free alongside her 27-year-old son, Brandon Lee. The Baywatch alum wowed in a beautiful floral gown and looked radiant and fresh-faced.

Theroux's Plus One

Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Justin Theroux made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom at the Vanity Fair after-party. The couple donned matching all-black looks for the formal occasion, grinning for photographers. The 29-year-old actress has been spotted out with the 52-year-old actors several times in recent months around New York City.

Legally Blonde Reunion

Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Paula and Vivian! Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair had a sweet reunion at the Vanity Fair after-party 23 year after they first starred in the hit movie Legally Blonde together. Blair, who has been battling multiple sclerosis for years, rocked a walking stick with a pale pink dress and black bralette top. Coolidge wore a black netted gown for the occasion.

Jenner Sisters

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Though they didn't attend the awards show, Kendall and Kylie Jenner continued their trend of showing up and serving bold looks at the Vanity Fair after-party. Kendall donned a daring black sheer gown with racy cutouts, while Kylie opted for a sparkly Scarlett gown with silver cherry blossom detailing.

They Get It From Their Mama

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Demi Moore was flanked by her and ex-husband Bruce Willis' three daughters — Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis, and Rumer Willis — at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Women In Power

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

An one A-list group that posed together at the Vanity Fair after-party was comprised of Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kris Jenner, and Demi Lovato.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

