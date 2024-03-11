Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, dazzled fans as they made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. This appearance comes six months after the pair's clandestine wedding.

The couple, historically private about their relationship, arrived together for the star-studded soirée in Beverly Hills, California, following the 96th Academy Awards.

Radiating love, they didn't hesitate to display affection for the cameras, wrapping their arms around each other with beaming smiles. Evans couldn't seem more enamored, gazing deeply into Baptista's eyes.

Evans, 42, cut a striking figure in a double-breasted red Dolce & Gabbana suit, elegantly complemented with a skinny black tie. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Portuguese actress stunned in a glamorous black-and-white strapless gown, accentuated with a sparkling diamond choker and an Old Hollywood-esque up-do.

The public outing follows a rare date night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, after attending the pre-Oscars bash hosted by the talent agency CAA over the weekend.

While Evans and Baptista usually keep a low profile, they were also previously spotted out with Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Adrien Brody, and Georgina Chapman at Funke in Beverly Hills in January.

The couple exchanged vows last September in two lavish ceremonies. The first was held at their Boston-area home, with a guest list that included Evans' Marvel co-stars, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner. The second celebration took place in Baptista's native Portugal.

Their romance became public knowledge in November 2022 when they were spotted on a romantic stroll through Central Park in New York City. This revelation coincided with Evans being crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive, during which he shared insights into his ideal partner, emphasizing the allure of humility.

"Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife," a source previously told ET shortly after their nuptials. "Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day."

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

