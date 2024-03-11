Sydney Sweeney made a stunning style statement at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night when she stepped out onto the red carpet. The 26-year-old actress turned heads as she graced the event in a dress previously worn by none other than Angelina Jolie.

The gown, crafted by renowned designer Marc Bouwer, first made its appearance at the Academy Awards in 2004 when Jolie wore it. Featuring delicate ruching around the waist, a plunging neckline, and an entirely cut-away back, the ivory dress exuded sophistication and allure on Jolie.

Two decades later, Sweeney breathed new life into this archival masterpiece, working closely with her stylist, Molly Dickinson, to reimagine the iconic look. Drawing inspiration from Jolie's original styling, the Euphoria star accessorized with a matching white sash and layered necklaces by Messika.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Taking to Instagram, Dickinson expressed her gratitude to Marc Bouwer and the brand's president, Paul Margolin, for granting them access to the archival piece, emphasizing the significance of the moment. "Thank you so much Marc + @paulmargolin for letting us into your archives for this special moment!" Dickinson wrote, acknowledging the collaborative effort behind Sweeney's show-stopping ensemble.

While paying homage to the gown's history, Sweeney infused her own sense of glamour into the look by debuting a voluminous new bob hairstyle. The Marilyn Monroe-inspired bombshell waves added a modern twist to the ensemble, further highlighting Sweeney's impeccable style and versatility.

However, Sweeney wasn't the only star to celebrate vintage fashion on Oscars night. Jennifer Lawrence made a statement of her own by arriving at the after-party in an archival Givenchy dress from the autumn/winter 1996 collection by John Galliano.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie dazzled in a '90s Mugler corset, and Carey Mulligan graced the red carpet in a recreation of a Balenciaga gown from the 1950s.

The 96th annual Academy Awards were handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominated the night with the most wins. Cillian Murphy secured the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Emma Stone was crowned Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Joining them were Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr., who took home their very first Oscars.

