Jamie Lee Curtis continues to be the most relatable queen! The 65-year-old Oscar winner attended Sunday's 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, but made an early exit.

For the glamorous evening, Curtis rocked an elegant black, long sleeved Dolce and Gabbana gown on the red carpet with a gold Cathy Waterman cuff with a diamond encrusted replica of the Winged Victory of Samothrace on it.

Curtis presented the Best Supporting Actress award after taking home her first Oscar in the same category last year for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

After Curtis handed the statue to this year's winner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, she left the show early, sharing the evening's progression on Instagram.

"FLY IN✅ GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED✅ PRESENT AT OSCARS✅ GO TO @inandout_burger ✅ FLY AWAY✅," Curtis captioned a series of pics of herself enjoying the popular West Coast fast food chain in the car.

Of course, Curtis is not the first A-lister to shamelessly celebrate an award show with In-N-Out. Following this year's Golden Globe Awards, actor Paul Giamatti went viral when he was photographed dining in at the chain with his Golden Globe statue sitting on the table.

Giamatti addressed the image back in January at the Critics Choice Awards, joking during his acceptance speech, "I didn't think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger, serious, guys."

