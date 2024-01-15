Paul Giamatti had another bit of thanks for the fast food joint that recently made him go viral!

After taking home the Best Actor award during Sunday night's Critics Choice Awards, the Holdovers star couldn't start his speech without thanking the one place that means a lot to him -- In-N-Out Burger.

"I didn't think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger, serious, guys," he told the crowd, making a quip about his viral post-Golden Globes moment.

"I need that endorsement, so just pray for me," he added.

Giamatti also gave a special shout-out to the bag pizza that was floating around the Critics Choice tables for the hungry stars.

"Did everybody get their pizza in a bag by the way?" he asked the crowd. "I think that would be a good endorsement, 'Paul Giamatti for pizza in a bag.'"

Giamatti beat out Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy and Jeffery Wright in the stacked category. During his time onstage, the Big Fat Liar star also thanked his son, his late father, The Holdovers cast and his girlfriend, Clara Wong.

During last week's Golden Globes, Giamatti took home the trophy in the Best Male Actor Motion Picture, Musical category.

After the star-studded night, the 56-year-old actor was spotted at a local In-N-Out Burger dressed in his tux from the evening, texting on his phone with a tray of food sitting in front of him. The photo, posted on X (formally Twitter), got over a million views and was shared across social media, making it one of the most buzz-about moments of this awards season.

ET spoke with Giamatti at the 14th Annual Governors Awards, where he admitted that he was not ashamed of being captured at the fast food joint.

"Well, why not, I mean always, I love In-N-Out," he told ET about his post-awards show pit stop.

Giamatti added that he couldn't believe the reaction he got.

"It's been crazy," he added. "It's been interesting. I don't regret it cause it's In-N-Out."

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on The CW. Check out ETonline.com for all the coverage, as well as a full list of the night's big winners!

