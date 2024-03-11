He's just Dad. Moments after his jaw-dropping performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Ryan Gosling was getting called back to bedtime duty with Eva Mendes and the couple's children.

Mendes took to Instagram to offer a celebratory post in honor of her man, urging him to hurry on home after the 2024 Oscars.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋," she captioned a fun shot, posing backstage with Gosling's pink blazer from the show.

Gosling delivered an unforgettable rendition of Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's Barbie hit, which was nominated for Best Original Song this year, with the help of more than a dozen backup singers and dancers, guest appearances by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as several of the other Kens from Barbie -- including Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Simu Liu.

The moment appeared to pay tribute to Marilyn Monroe's iconic performance of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, down to the all-pink outfit.

For his role in the film, Gosling was also nominated for Best Support Actor, but the award ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, the Best Original Song trophy went to another Barbie honoree -- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's "What Was I Made For."

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Gosling and Mendes have been linked since 2011 and share two daughters: Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

The private couple has long avoided posing together at public events -- save for promoting their co-starring 2012 film, The Place Beyond the Pines -- and Sunday was no different. The 43-year-old Barbie star was photographed on Sunday's red carpet alongside his sister, Mandi Gosling, and their parents, Thomas Gosling and Donna Gosling.

Ryan Gosling, Mandi Gosling, Donna Gosling, and Valerio Attanasio attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In April 2023, Mendes explained in an Instagram comment to a fan why she and Gosling tend not to attend Hollywood events together.

"We don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. ♥️," she wrote. "Oh wait -for those who may catch me in a 'lie' -- we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film 🖤."

Sonia Recchia/Getty Image

Still, the 50-year-old Hitch actress was sure to lets fans know that she was supporting her man behind the scenes for his big night at the Oscars.

In an Instagram Story, Mendes showed off a dressed-down look ahead of the all-out glamorous event, wearing high-waisted jeans, a casual button-down top and a jean jacket while posing in front of a dressing room adorned with Gosling's name on it.

"Siempre con mi hombre," the actress wrote over the photo. She later shared a live photo of the moment, which was posted to her Instagram grid, translating the message into English for her 6 million followers, writing, "always with my man."

@EvaMendes on Instagram

Mendes has been Gosling's no. 1 supporter throughout awards season and after the release of Barbie. After he was announced as a nominee in the Best Supporting Actor category, she used her social media to shut down criticism over the nod.

"So proud of my man," Mendes wrote in January. "So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars."

She added: "So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie."

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

RELATED CONTENT: