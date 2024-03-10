Stepping out in style for one of the biggest nights in Hollywood!

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris made their first public appearance together on Sunday at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California.

Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, were photographed inside the star-studded event, where they posed for a photo with Will & Grace star Eric McCormack.

Bush stunned in a gorgeous, burgundy Marmar Halim gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with a sparkling, jewel-encrusted choker.

Meanwhile, Harris rocked a stylish suit, featuring an ivory button-down shirt, diamond stud earrings, and a slew of sparkling necklaces of her own.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

News first broke in October that Bush and Harris had sparked a romance, shortly after each had split from their partners -- Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger respectively.

A source told ET at the time, "Sophia and Ashlyn are dating and are into each other... Although it's new, the two are on the same page and talk about their future together."

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes last August, after 13 months of marriage. Another source told ET at the time, "Grant and Sophia are better off as friends and they weren’t getting enough time with each other before their breakup... It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other, want each other to be happy."

Meanwhile, the retired United States Women's National Soccer Team star filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September. The pair -- who tied the knot in 2019 after meeting in 2010 -- are parents to Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 1.

Harris later released a statement to social media in November, addressing her split and speculation surrounding her romance with Bush.

"Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public," Harris wrote about the September divorce filing. "Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly."

Addressing the rumors that she was unfaithful during her marriage, Harris called them "unbearably painful," and untrue.

"People have run with a narrative that’s unbearably painful. Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons," she wrote. "And while I understand that the false narratives about why might feel juicer or make a better headline, they are simply not true."

She continued, "Let me be clear, “Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy. Like in many partnerships, there was work in therapy and processing done. None of this happened on a whim."

For more on Bush and Harris' burgeoning relationship, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: