Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are calling it quits. Shortly after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, the 41-year-old actress filed for divorce from her businessman husband, ET has learned. ET has reached out to Bush's rep for comment.

Prior to their romance, Bush and Hughes were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends, ET has learned.

People was first to report the split.

The news comes one month after Bush celebrated her and Hughes' one year wedding anniversary on Instagram in a post that has since been deleted.

"Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband,'" she captioned a photo from her and Hughes' wedding, per People. "Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary."

The couple tied the knot in June 2022, less than a year after Hughes popped the question.

