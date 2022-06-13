Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes Less Than a Year After Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes! ET has learned that Bush and Hughes are married, less than one year after getting engaged. The couple tied the knot Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Philbrook Museum of Art.

The Tulsa County Clerk tells ET, "A marriage license for Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes was issued on Wednesday, June 8, and returned on Monday, June 13. A duplicate marriage license had to be issued, and the duplicate has not yet been returned."

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with US Weekly reporting that Colton Underwood and his fiancé, Jordan Brown, who is friends with Bush, were in attendance, as well as Aaron Paul and Bush's former One Tree Hill co-stars, Danneel Ackles and Hilarie Burton. Their husbands, Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, were also said to be in Tulsa for the picturesque museum wedding.

The pair was first linked in May 2020, with Bush announcing in August 2021 that Hughes popped the question during a trip to Italy.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she captioned a photo of her and Hughes on a boat in Lake Como, Italy. In the romantic photo, Bush's groom-to-be is on one knee.

The actress called the proposal the "surprise of my life," adding, "My heart. It bursts."

Bush's wedding to Hughes marks the start of her second marriage. She and her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray, were married from 2005 to 2006. Bush chalked up the short-lived marriage to being young and "naive," telling Inside of You podcast host and Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum last year that's all there was to it.

"I was a very naive 21-year-old kid, and that's all there is to it," Bush maintained.

While Bush has yet to post about the wedding, privacy is something that has always been paramount to the Good Sam actress. Last June, the TV star also shared with ET why she typically chooses to keep her personal life private.

"It's hard to have nothing that's yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky," she said at the time. "I also grew up in the early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made. And I just was like, 'I don't think I like this.' I didn't like having my private life lied about. There were times where someone would send through an article and be like, 'Well, supposedly you're dating this guy.' And I was like, 'I mean, I would. Who is he?' Like, what is going on here?"

