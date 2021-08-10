Sophia Bush Engaged to Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush on Keeping Her Personal Life Private and Standing Up…
Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Steal the Spotlight During Inst…
Sheila E. Opens Up About Her Musical Relationship With Prince (E…
'My Unorthodox Life': Go Inside Julia Haart's Closet: Her Favori…
Kelly Ripa’s Son Calls Her Out for Cheeky Instagram Posts With D…
Alanis Morissette Sings an Inspiring Original Song in 'Madagasca…
'Vacation Friends' Trailer No. 1
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Star Melissa McCarthy on Why Meghan Mar…
Stream Queens | July 22, 2021
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Melissa McCarthy on Being Inspired by Meghan Markle and Series ‘…
Watch Selena Gomez’s Grandpa Shock Her With His Gym Routine
Watch Selena Gomez Make Fun of Her Younger Self in TikTok Video
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Sophia Bush said yes! The 39-year-old One Tree Hill star revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Grant Hughes, popped the question.
"So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she captioned a photo of her and Hughes on a boat in Lake Como, Italy. In the romantic photo, Bush's groom-to-be is on one knee.
The actress called the proposal the "surprise of my life," adding, "My heart. It bursts."
Bush's This Is Us co-star, Mandy Moore, was one of the first celebrities to react, commenting, "Congrats lady!!!!"
This will be Bush's second marriage. She and her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray, were married from 2005 to 2006, and she recently told Inside of You podcast host and Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum that she's done talking about her ex.
"I'm not allowed to [talk about him] because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking s**t about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up," she explained. "I think you have to laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else…it's not worth my time. It's not a place where I harbor ill will or anything."
Bush added of her first marriage, "I was a very naïve 21-year-old kid, and that's all there is to it."
In June, the TV star also shared with ET why she typically chooses to keep her personal life private.
"It's hard to have nothing that's yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky," she said. "I also grew up in the early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made. And I just was like, 'I don't think I like this.' I didn't like having my private life lied about. There were times where someone would send through an article and be like, 'Well, supposedly you're dating this guy.' And I was like, 'I mean, I would. Who is he?' Like, what is going on here?"
RELATED CONTENT:
Sophia Bush Says 'Never Say Never' to Rebooting 'One Tree Hill'
Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Reacts to Sophia Bush's Marriage Comments
Chad Michael Murray Responds to Sophia Bush’s Claim She Felt Pressured to Marry Him
Related Gallery