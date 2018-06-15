Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Reacts to Sophia Bush's Marriage Comments

Chad Michael Murray's wife, Sarah Roemer, is the latest to weigh in on Sophia Bush's marriage comments.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, seemingly responding to what the Chicago P.D. star said about her husband earlier this week.

Roemer posted a picture of two women talking, with a text that read: "Wait a second... my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!"

"#doitforthecrew," she joked in the caption. "#ikid #ilovemyhusband #familyman #IwanttobeChadwhenIgrowup #13yearslater #iwishpeaceandloveforall."

In case you missed it, Bush -- who was briefly married to Murray from 2005 to 2006 -- recently claimed that she felt pressured to wed her former One Tree Hill co-star.

"[Getting married] was not a thing I actually really wanted to do," the 35-year-old actress confessed during a guest appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen on Wednesday. "Everybody’s been 22 and stupid. Ladies have to learn how to take up space in a way men are taught they are entitled to!"

Murray responded to his ex-wife's remarks a day later in a statement released by his rep to ET.

"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," the rep said. "Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn't feel the need to engage in this type of behavior."

Murray, 36, and Roemer, 33, starred in Chosen together in 2014, and tied the knot in 2015. They share two kids -- a 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter. Hear more in the video below.

