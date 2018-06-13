Sophia Bush Says She Didn't 'Actually Really Want' to Marry Chad Michael Murray

Sophia Bush is reflecting on her past mistakes.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen, the 35-year-old actress opened up about her 5-month marriage to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray -- and revealed she never wanted to get married in the first place.

“Everybody’s been 22 and stupid,” Bush shared. “It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do. Ladies have to learn how to take up space in a way men are taught they are entitled to!”

Cohen pressed the actress to clarify why she married someone she didn't want to, and Bush explained that she felt pressured into the situation. "Because how do you let everybody down and how do you -- what’s the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time," she explained.

“Life is always loaded,” she added. “What the public knows ever is never-- it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f**king better than the drama that the writers write.’”

Bush and Murray were officially divorced in December 2006, and in 2008, she started a relationship with another OTH co-star, James Lafferty. The two dated for about a year before she rekindled her on-and-off relationship with Austin Nichols, who also starred on OTH. Bush and Nichols broke up in 2012.

Bush got candid with ET about the possibility of a One Tree Hill revival earlier this month.

“People have been saying that for a long time, and I really don’t know. I don’t have any intel for anybody,” Bush confessed. “I feel bad when people say, ‘Oh, it can happen’ and then the internet blows up and I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s not happening.’ If there was anything happening they would tell you. But I think with everybody on other jobs and shows, and with kids and lives, I don’t know. Never say never, I guess.”

