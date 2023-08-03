Tia Mowry is being honest about getting back out in the dating world after finalizing her divorce to Cory Hardrict in April.

In a new video shared on Instagram and TikTok, The Game actress hilariously pokes fun at the prep that goes into going on a date.

"Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life 😬 So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it 😭Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!," she wrote.

In the clip, Mowry she stands in front of the mirror and does a voice over of the small talk sound. "So what do you do for work? Do you like it? Do you like it?," she says before sticking her tongue out. "How many siblings do you have? Oh, you have a lot? You have a lot?"

As the clip ends, the 45-year-old actress zips up her makeup bag before huffing and puffing and walking out of the frame.

Mowry didn't confirm if the clip was before an actual date, but it was the first time she discussed the prospect of dating since ending her marriage to Hardrict. The pair, who are parents to Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5, announced in October 2022 that they were ending their marriage after 14 years. They finalized their divorce six months later.

In June, Mowry opened up about her decision to end her marriage and how she plans to embark on the next chapter of her life.

"I’m chasing my authentic self, my potential. That’s where the magic happens: when you are living your truth," she told Hello Beautiful. "That doesn’t mean that your truth is always going to be rainbows and Skittles. Joy and happiness is like a rollercoaster. What made me happy 10 years ago is different than what’s making me happy now."

"I love being a wife," Mowry said, looking back on her relationship with the 43-year-old All American: Homecoming actor. "But I am understanding that tradition could be a blessing and a curse. What I mean by that is tradition warrants for no change, whereas change is constant."

