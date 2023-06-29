Tia Mowry is showing her children how to "walk in truth" in the wake of her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

In a cover story for Hello Beautiful, the 44-year-old Sister, Sister actress opens up about her decision to split from 43-year-old Hardrict, and how it was influenced by her children. The former couple shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 5.

"A part of my decision was also for them," Tia says of the split. "For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life. But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. [They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them. I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live. I want them to see that it is okay to have a bad day. I want them to see that it is okay to chase your joy. I want them to see that it is okay to live your truth."

Mowry announced her and Hardrict's decision to end their 14-year marriage in an Oct. 4 Instagram post. Despite ending their union, the couple made it clear that their children's happiness is the highest priority.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the Family Reunion alum wrote at the time. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

In April, six months after announcing their separation, Mowry and Hardrict's divorce was finalized.

According to documents obtained by ET, the pair "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."



As far as their custody agreement goes, the co-parents have upheld the arrangement proposed in Mowry's October filing. The mother of two requested legal and physical joint custody and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a premarital agreement.

Today, Mowry tells Hello Beautiful that she is "chasing the joy."

"I’m chasing my authentic self, my potential. That’s where the magic happens: when you are living your truth," she says. "That doesn’t mean that your truth is always going to be rainbows and Skittles. Joy and happiness is like a rollercoaster. What made me happy 10 years ago is different than what’s making me happy now."

Mowry and Hardrict tied the knot on April 20, 2008 in Santa Barbara, California. The former couple had dated since 2000.

"I love being a wife," Mowry now says, looking back on her relationship with the All American: Homecoming actor. "But I am understanding that tradition could be a blessing and a curse. What I mean by that is tradition warrants for no change, whereas change is constant."

Looking ahead to her new 10-year plan, Mowry muses that she envisions herself "living in Portofino, Italy, having a nice glass of wine, and eating some pasta. And just enjoying my life."

When ET spoke with Mowry at the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala shortly after her divorce announcement, Mowry smiled broadly as she reflected on how she was feeling just weeks after sharing the news with her fans. "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed, I feel very honored to be here," Mowry shared. "I am all about women empowerment, and supporting women."

The star had been met with overwhelming support and love from her famous friends and devoted fans after the separation reveal. "I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," Mowry said with a warm smile. "I'm so grateful of the community and the fans that I have."

"I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing... it has just been [amazing]," she added. "I feel so blessed."

RELATED CONTENT:

Tia Mowry Tests Her Kids on if They Can Tell Her and Tamera Apart This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Finalize Divorce 6 Months After Breakup

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Reunite for Family Christmas Celebration

Tia Mowry Shares Why Her Marriage Is a 'Success' Despite Divorce

Related Gallery