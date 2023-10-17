Sophia Bush is dating someone new. Just over two months after news of the 41-year-old actress' divorce from Grant Hughes broke, a source tells ET that she's dating former United States women's National Soccer Team star Ashlyn Harrison.

"Sophia and Ashlyn are dating and are into each other," the source says. "Although it's new, the two are on the same page and talk about their future together."

People was first to report the new romance. ET has reached out to Bush's rep for comment.

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage. Prior to their romance, Bush and Hughes were friends for 10 years and bonded during the COVID-19 pandemic through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends, ET previously reported.

"Grant and Sophia are better off as friends and they weren’t getting enough time with each other before their breakup," a source told ET at the time. "It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other, want each other to be happy, and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive."

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

As for Harrison, the former pro athlete, who announced her retirement in November, filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September, according to People. The pair, who tied the knot in 2019 after meeting in 2010, are parents to Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 1.

"Although it’s new information to the public," a source told the outlet, "Ashlyn and Ali's divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer."

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more on Bush.

RELATED CONTENT: