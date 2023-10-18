Grant Hughes is sending his support to Sophia Bush amid the news of her new romance with Ashlyn Harris.

In a statement to Page Six, Hughes said that he just wants his estranged wife to be happy.

"Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled," the rep told the outlet.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

On Tuesday, a source told ET that Bush, 41, and Harris, 37, are dating.

"Sophia and Ashlyn are dating and are into each other," the source said. "Although it's new, the two are on the same page and talk about their future together."

ET has reached out to Bush's rep for comment. People was the first to report the news.

In August, Bush filed to divorce Hughes after 13 months of marriage. The pair -- who run a nonprofit organization together -- tied the knot in June 2022. Prior, Bush and Hughes were friends for 10 years, and began their romantic relationship over the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source told ET at the time that they still remain friends.

"Grant and Sophia are better off as friends and they weren’t getting enough time with each other before their breakup," a source said. "But it wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other, want each other to be happy, and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive."

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Harris -- who announced her retirement from professional soccer in November -- filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September, according to People. The pair, who tied the knot in 2019 after meeting in 2010, are parents to Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 1.

Neither Bush nor Harris have yet to speak publicly about their romance. In June, the John Tucker Must Die actress and the athlete appeared alongside each other at the Cannes Lions Advertising Festival.

The actress shared a picture from the moment on her Instagram.

"Had an absolutely amazing conversation at #ad Cannes Lions today with these trailblazing women. @stagwell hosted us for a panel where discussed the impact that deep, creative partnerships can make to challenge societal systems and narratives, and to uplift women in sports," she wrote. "Thank you @johnniewalkerus for bringing us all together for this meaningful discussion, for continuing to be a champion for women’s equality and for helping to level the playing field with @weareangelcity and @gothamfc! Love you @ashlynharris24 and @sophieannkelly. Thank you for moderating Holly! #keepwalking #firststrides #sportbeach2023 #CannesLions2023."

