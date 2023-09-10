Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista in Private Cape Cod Wedding

Congratulations are in order! Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have tied the knot!

ET has learned on Sunday that the Avengers star, 42, exchanged vows with the Warrior Nun actress, 26, over the weekend.

The very low-key ceremony -- held at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday -- was reportedly a very well-kept secret, with guests required to sign NDAs and give up their phones during the ceremony, Page Six reports.

The adorable couple reportedly invited those close friends and family for the intimate nuptials -- some of whom included Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth.

ET has reached out to the couple for comment.

The romance between the couple was confirmed to ET last November, Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive.

A source told ET at the time that the two had already been together for over a year.

"They are very in love and their relationship is serious," the source said. "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."

For those unfamiliar with Baptista, she is perhaps best known in the U.S. for her Netflix series, Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut.

In addition to English and her native Portuguese, she also speaks Spanish, French and German.

Congrats to the happy newlyweds!

