Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.
According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They are very in love and their relationship is serious," the source says. "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."
ET reached out to Evans and Baptista's reps, who were not available for comment.
For those unfamiliar with Baptista, she is perhaps best known in the U.S. for her Netflix series, Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut. In addition to English and her native Portuguese, she also speaks Spanish, French and German.
This wouldn't be the first time Evans has been romantically linked to an actress. The 41-year-old heartthrob dated Jessica Biel from 2001 to 2006 and Jenny Slate from 2016 to 2017.
Additionally, Evans is rumored to have dated Minka Kelly, Dianna Agron and even Sandra Bullock following her divorce in 2010.
Now it seems Evans is looking to settle down. In July, during an interview for Shondaland, the actor said that he was "laser-focused on finding a partner."
"I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of -- even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," he explained. "Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with."
