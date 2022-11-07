Chris Evans Named 'People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022!
People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2022 is... Captain America himself, Chris Evans!
The announcement was made on Monday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, who revealed the news and played a video recorded by Evans from the set of his upcoming film Red One.
The on-set video featured Evans' co-star, and former Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne Johnson, who introduced Evans, who was wearing a "sexiest man" sash.
After bickering over who is "sexiest man" in perpetuity, Johnson asked Evans to "say something sexy."
Looking right into the camera, Evans pointed and declared with a smile, "Go vote tomorrow."
On Monday, the magazine announced that Evans is this year's holder of the coveted title, simultaneously ending Paul Rudd's reign of 2021.
The star is, of course, in esteemed company, joining a long-running club that features the likes of Sean Connery, Tom Cruise, Idris Elba and 2020's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan. A select few have even earned the title twice, including Richard Gere, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Johnny Depp.
People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022 issue hits newsstands nationwide on Nov. 11.
