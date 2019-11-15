Chrissy Teigen knows how to shock her husband!

The 33-year-old model makes a surprise appearance on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and her husband, John Legend, is guest hosting.

The 40-year-old singer starts the segment by discussing his 2013 track, "All of Me," which he wrote for Teigen ahead of their nuptials that year. The Voice coach jokingly says that the record label wanted another star over Teigen for the video, before cutting to a segment hilariously showing DeGeneres in the role.

"Don't tell Chrissy, guys," he tells the studio audience after the funny clip plays. "She'll be very, very, very, very jealous of Ellen."

Turns out Teigen hears the all segment, as she's been hiding in a piece of furniture next to Legend's chair the whole time. She quickly jumps out of the box cursing, laughing, and jokingly acting angry.

"That was the hardest thing I've ever done," she tells Legend. "I didn't mean to swear! I'm so sorry. Should we do it again?"

Legend's clearly shocked by his wife's appearance, asking her, "How long were you stuck under there?" before helping her out of the box.

"A long time. You were taking a long time," she answers.

Teigen goes on to compliment her husband's hosting abilities, before she asks, "You didn't hear me banging around the box?"

"No I did not," he answers.

"He's very unaware of anything around him," she notes in response. "Like, we'll get in flights on the airplane and stuff. He'll hit people with his bag and I'm like, 'Apologize!'"

Legend seems to accepts Teigen's teasing, quipping, "If you wanted to cheat on me, you could probably get away with it."

"Oh no, I have a million times," she jokes.

Legend is not having that, though, and brings up his latest accomplishment -- being named People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive -- to combat his wife's jokes.

"But I'm the Sexiest Man Alive! How could you possibly?" he asks, making Teigen roll her eyes. "I make you ham sandwiches. I do all kinds of nice things for you."

"Sexiest man alive. Oh my gosh, this has really gotten to you," she says. "It's well deserved, though."

Teigen, who had many epic Twitter responses to her husband's new title, goes on to share the funniest reaction to Legend's win.

"I will say I did love that comment I read to you this morning. It was, 'This just proves to you that it doesn't take good looks to be sexy,'" she recalls. "It was trying to be a compliment. But it was for the both of us. Look at this couple..."

"They prove that very average looking people can be sexy," Legend completes.

"We can do it, baby! We did it!" Teigen jokes, leaning over to give Legend a kiss.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

