Hugh Jackman doesn't miss an opportunity to take a jab at Ryan Reynolds!

On Wednesday morning, the Australian leading man posted a video on Instagram in which he congratulates John Legend on getting named Sexiest Man Alive, while also continuing his longstanding "feud" with the Deadpool star.

In the clip, Jackman and Reynolds are walking through a room, when the former pretends to drop a magazine copy from 2008, when he was crowned Sexiest Man Alive.

"I have an issue somewhere, I have a few of yours," Reynolds says after Jackman shows it to him. "Usually I cut the eyes out or the mouth, but that's just me, that's how I roll."

In the video's caption, he slyly throws Reynolds, who also won the title in 2010, under the bus, writing, "Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group. 99% of the time, People Magazine gets it right. Such as Blake, DJ, etc ... But a word of caution. There is the 1%. Exhibit A. It's important that you fall in with the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. Love Hugh."

Word of Legend nabbing the honor was announced on Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, by 2017's Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton.

"It is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive," Shelton proclaimed. "And he just so happens to be here tonight! Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the Legend!"

The country star then awarded Legend with a pair of blue jeans, bedazzled with his new awards acronym. "You already had an EGOT," he began, "then you won The Voice, so it became a VEGOT. Now, you have the VEGOTSMA!"

"I don't know what to say!" Legend said, addressing the crowd. "I want to thank People magazine, of course, but mostly, I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months, and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth, and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we're here today."

See more on Jackman and Reynolds below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATED IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Baby No. 3! Embed Code Restart

Ryan Reynolds Surprises Frenemy Hugh Jackman With a NSFW Birthday Message

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman 'Call a Truce' on Their Twitter Feud ... Sorta

Hugh Jackman Says Ryan Reynolds Offered to Come on Stage as 'Deadpool' for His Show (Exclusive)

Related Gallery