Happy birthday, Hugh Jackman!

The performer turned 51 on Saturday, and he was showered with birthday wishes from fans across the globe. None, however, were as NSFW as the one sent by his frenemy, Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool star surprised Jackman with a message during his The Man. The Music. The Show. concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"Hello, Hugh. I was just going to wish you a happy birthday," the 42-year-old actor began the video, which played for the audience. "Then I saw what you said. In a word, 'hurtful.' Enjoy the show, Hugh Jackman." Reynolds was referring to Jackman's performance from last week, where the Aussie triple threat quipped, "By the way, let's see Ryan Reynolds do that. Don't post that. I'll have like three million tweets from him in the next ten seconds."

Reynolds replied to the comment after singing Jackman "Happy Birthday." "And I’m not even f**king professionally trained, Jackman, you piece of s**t," Reynolds shouted, raising his middle finger.

Jackman also posted Reynolds' message to his Instagram, writing, "At first I thought -- Ugh, now I actually have to apologize. But then … @VancityReynolds."

As fans know, Jackman and Reynolds have been jokingly feuding for years, but they attempted to bury the hatchet earlier this year in support of Reynolds' gin and Jackman's coffee companies.

See more on the pair in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman 'Call a Truce' on Their Twitter Feud ... Sorta

Hugh Jackman Announces World Tour Performing Songs From 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Les Miserables'

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Roast Hugh Jackman After He Poses With Emily Blunt

Hugh Jackman Says Ryan Reynolds Offered to Come on Stage as 'Deadpool' for His Show (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery