The time has come for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to set aside their petty squabbling and move forward in the name of friendship….except not really. At all.



Diehard fans know that the A-list duo have had a longstanding tongue-in-cheek feud that was even referenced in the Deadpool films. Now the pair are sharing a new clip in which they claim to be ready to bury the hatchet and promote each other’s brands: Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds’ Aviation Gin.



“Hi everyone, Ryan and I recently called a truce in our social media war, and we promised to make ads for each other,” the Greatest Showman actor explained as Reynolds sat beside him.



“We sure did,” his fellow leading man chimed in. “I’ve been working 24/7 on an ad for Hugh’s incredible coffee company, Laughing Man. And he’s been working hard, 24/7 I imagine, on an Aviation Gin ad, so I’m gonna go first. Let’s roll it.”



That’s when the clip cuts to the rolling Central American hills filled with coffee bean plants and workers harvesting the highly caffeinated commodity as Reynolds narrates, finally leading to images of the company’s founder.



“Can a cup of coffee be a superhero?” he asks. “'Cause Laughing Man beans are born with a special power. Sure, it’s the best-tasting coffee on the market. Yeah, it awakens your senses with unbelievable flavor. But it also lifts up communities around the world in the form of housing and scholarships and Hugh could be behind such a heroic company? Hugh guessed it. My friend, Hugh Jackman, the loving and caring man who created Laughing Man. Make every cup count.”

Afterward, Jackman is dumbfounded and even looked a little worried.



“Wow. Man, that was really professional,” he states.



“It cost a million dollars,” Reynolds proudly responds.



That’s when Jackman suddenly decides that he’s not quite ready to share the commercial he made for Aviation Gin, which is met with staunch pushback from Reynolds, who insists they roll the next ad. That’s when the real fun begins.



“Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f**king a**hole,” Jackman declares while sitting on a leather couch with a bottle of his frenemy’s gin in front of him. “Gin’s pretty great though, I’ll have to try it some day.”



Then he opens the bottle and pours it out onto the table.



When the pseudo commercial ends, Jackman tells Reynolds: “Sorry, man, I didn’t think the truce was actually real.”



Reynolds simply sits in silence with a pained expression on his face. It’s wild and weird and exactly what you’d expect from these two!



Check out the video up above.



