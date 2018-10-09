Pink's Daughter Willow to Sing on 'Greatest Showman' Tribute Album

The greatest soundtrack debut!

Pink’s daughter, Willow, is only seven, but the cutie joins her mom on the star-studded lineup featured on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a new album of redone songs from the film’s original soundtrack.

Pink sings the tune, “A Million Dreams,” on the record, followed by Willow with “A Million Dreams (Reprise.)”

The soundtrack also features both Panic! At the Disco and Pentatonix with their own versions of “The Greatest Show,” Kelly Clarkson singing “Never Enough” and Zendaya doing an acoustic version of “Rewrite the Stars.”

Kesha and Missy Elliott team up with Maori songstress Keala Settle for “This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix)" while Sara Bareilles performs “Tightrope.”

Of course, little Willow is no stranger to the spotlight, having grown up around her chart-topping mom.

Just recently, Pink pulled a thrilled-looking Willow onstage in Perth, Australia, to plant a sweet kiss on her lips.

The album will be available on Nov. 16 and prior to that, The Greatest Showman – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Sing-a-Long Edition releases in the U.S. on Oct. 26.

See more on The Greatest Showman below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Greatest Showman' Cast on What It Takes to Make a Movie Musical

NEWS: 'The Greatest Showman' Gives Show-Stopping Performance of Oscar-Nominated 'This Is Me'

NEWS: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya Wow in Live Commercial for 'The Greatest Showman' -- Watch!

Related Gallery