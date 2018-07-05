Pink Gives Daughter Willow a Sweet Kiss During Perth Concert

Pink is all about her family!

This week, the 38-year-old pop star kicked off the nearly two-month long Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in Perth. On the second of a four-night stint at Perth Arena on Wednesday, Pink brought her 8-year-old daughter, Willow, out on stage.

Wearing colorful leggings, a black tank-top and purple noise-cancelling headphones, Willow looked delighted to be up on stage as her mom -- rocking a red jumpsuit -- gave her a big kiss in front of the crowd.

Backgrid

Fans were delighted by Pink’s performance, taking to Twitter to share their love for the musician.

On Thursday morning, the “Try” singer took to Instagram to share an update on her family, which includes Willow and her 1-year-old son, Jameson, both of whom she shares with husband Carey Hart.

“Happy Fourth of July everybody from rainy, cold Perth. We’re in winter again. Winter is coming,” she quipped in the video, referencing Game of Thrones. “Both kids with thermometers stuck up their buts. What’s your temperature? 101.4. What’s his? 103! What’s mine? Who cares? Happy Fourth! Woohoo!”

Happy 4th 🎊🎉🤪 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 5, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

Despite the unfortunate sickness as of late, Willow was all-in to travel with her mom for the exciting world tour.

"This is the first time she's leaving behind friends and school and activities, so I asked if she wanted to do this, because we make family decisions," Pink told Redbook for its June issue. "When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I'll stop, because they are by far the priority. But I think it's cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream. I'd say it's 95 percent positive."

Here’s more on Pink and her family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Shares the Cutest Family Photos From Her Trip to Bali

Pink and Carey Hart's Daughter Willow Gets Paid Big Bucks for Pulling Her Tooth

Gwen Stefani and Pink Pull Off Surprise 'Just a Girl' Duet -- Watch!

Related Gallery